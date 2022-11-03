Colts, Patriots Injury Report: Thursday Indicates Shorthanded Offense in Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts continued their week of practice on Thursday in preparation for Sunday's road matchup with the New England Patriots.

While they got some good news with a pair of critical players being upgraded from the day before, there are a couple of other glaring spots where players haven't made progress, putting their status for this weekend in doubt. More on that below.

Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Tony Brown (hamstring), CB Stephon Gilmore (rib), OT Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle), RB Zack Moss (travel), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

CB Tony Brown (hamstring), CB Stephon Gilmore (rib), OT Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle), RB Zack Moss (travel), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Kwity Paye (ankle) Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder), LB E.J. Speed (ankle)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Tony Brown (hamstring), OT Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), DT Grover Stewart (rest), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

CB Tony Brown (hamstring), OT Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), DT Grover Stewart (rest), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB E.J. Speed (ankle)

C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB E.J. Speed (ankle) Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder), CB Stephon Gilmore (rib), RB Zack Moss (travel), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

Both Gilmore and Paye were upgraded on Thursday from their status on Wednesday. Paye has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, and with Tyquan Lewis landing on Injured Reserve this week as he filled in for Paye, it would be great for the defense if their original starting left end could return this Sunday.

Left tackle Dennis Kelly remains out for consecutive days, which clouds his availability this week. In that instance, the Colts could turn to rookie Bernhard Raimann again, who started two games recently before being replaced by Kelly.

With Taylor banged up and Nyheim Hines being traded this week, the Colts may be relying on second-year undrafted free agent Deon Jackson and a cast of practice squad players at running back on Sunday.

PATRIOTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — C David Andrews (concussion), RB Damien Harris (illness), S Devin McCourty (rest), WR DeVante Parker (knee)

C David Andrews (concussion), RB Damien Harris (illness), S Devin McCourty (rest), WR DeVante Parker (knee) Limited Participant — DL Christian Barmore (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — C David Andrews (concussion), OT Marcus Cannon (concussion), RB Damien Harris (illness), WR DeVante Parker (knee)

C David Andrews (concussion), OT Marcus Cannon (concussion), RB Damien Harris (illness), WR DeVante Parker (knee) Limited Participant — DL Christian Barmore (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle)

DL Christian Barmore (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle) Full Participant — S Devin McCourty (rest), S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

It's worth monitoring the status of starters Andrews, Barmore, and Dugger, as they all missed last week's game and remain on the injury report this week. Cannon was also added to the injury report on Thursday with a concussion, which puts his availability in doubt.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.