TRADE: Colts Send Nyheim Hines to Bills, Per Report

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly traded Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Zack Moss and a Day 3 draft pick.

The Indianapolis Colts are in on the action at the NFL's trade deadline and have reportedly traded running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts are receiving Bills running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-round pick.

On Monday night, it was reported that teams were reaching out to the Colts to check on the availability of HinesESPN's Colts reporter Stephen Holder added even more context later, saying that the "odds are good" that Hines gets dealt by today's 4:00pm ET deadline.

The Colts are understandably sellers today as they look to add draft capital, which they can then use next spring to find a new quarterback of the future, perhaps.

Hines' 2022 season has been far from what was initially expected. With quarterback Matt Ryan's arrival, it was supposed to reignite Hines in the Colts' offense and propel him to perhaps his most productive season. However, that hardly transpired and Ryan was ultimately benched.

Hines also missed the majority of three recent games with a concussion. As a result, he's on pace for one of the least statistically productive seasons of his five-year career. In 7 games (4 starts), he has carried the ball just 18 times for 36 yards (2.0 avg.) and 1 touchdown to go with 25 receptions for 188 yards (7.5 avg.).

In 2021, Hines signed a three-year $18.6 million contract extension that currently runs through 2024 and has no guaranteed money remaining after this year's $3.3 million.

He still holds value as one of the NFL's more dynamic and dangerous pass-catching running backs. Plus, he can return punts at a high level.

In 72 career games (16 starts), Hines has carried the ball 300 times for 1,205 yards (4.0 avg.) and 10 touchdowns as well as 235 receptions for 1,725 yards (7.3 avg.) and another 7 scores. He's also returned 73 punts for 862 yards (11.8 avg.) and 2 touchdowns.

Since 2018, Hines has the sixth-most receptions in the NFL among running backs, trailing only Alvin Kamara (325), Christian McCaffrey (320), Austin Ekeler (308), Leonard Fournette (240), and Ezekiel Elliott (236) (StatMuse).

The Colts already have superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, and Deon Jackson proved himself to be a quality player and pass-catcher while Taylor and Hines missed time with injuries.

