Colts PFF Grades from Week 1 vs. Texans: Offense Leads the Way

There is good news, and there is bad news.

The good news is that the Indianapolis Colts did not lose in Week 1 for the first time since 2013. The bad news is that they did not win, either.

The Colts tied the Houston Texans 20-20 at NRG Stadium on Sunday. While the result was not what they were ultimately hoping for, it could have ended in a loss as the Colts clawed their way back from a 20-3 fourth-quarter deficit. While they came back in the game, they could not capitalize on their opportunities and secure the victory.

Fortunately for the Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans lost their respective matchups on Sunday, meaning the Colts and Texans are also tied for the AFC South lead heading into Week 2.

To put the finishing touches on a wild Week 1, Pro Football Focus has released their final grades for every player’s performance. Even though the Colts had a mistake-filled game in Houston, four players graded out in the top ten for their position.

Let’s take a look at who PFF felt stood out for the Colts in Week 1.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Quenton Nelson – G No. 4

81.8 overall, 81.3 pass blocking, 83.6 run blocking

The day after signing a record-breaking contract extension , Nelson showed why the Colts are paying him $80 million over the next four years. In 92 snaps on Sunday, Nelson gave up just one pressure and one hurry on the way to a 99.1 pass blocking efficiency rating. His 83.6 run blocking grade ranked third among guards and seventh among all offensive linemen.

Nelson was once again the best offensive lineman for the Colts. He consistently created holes for Jonathan Taylor to run through and kept Matt Ryan upright and clean. While others on the offensive line looked shaky, Nelson was back to dominating opposing defensive linemen.

Nelson is also coming off the healthiest offseason of his career. He did not undergo any surgeries and has been 100% through training camp. And now, with the extension out of the way, Nelson can focus solely on football and helping his team win

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Kelly – C No. 6

68.8 overall, 86.1 pass blocking, 62.0 run blocking

Next to Nelson, Kelly also put in a solid day along the Colts’ offensive line. In 92 snaps on offense, Kelly did not allow a single pressure or hurry for a perfect 100.0 pass blocking efficiency score. His 86.1 pass blocking grade was the best among centers

Kelly and Nelson helped to form a wall in the interior of the Colts’ offensive line so Ryan had room to step up in the pocket and deliver the ball down the field. The only problem Kelly had on Sunday was the snap exchange with Ryan leading to three fumbles. If the two former Pro Bowlers can get that ironed out, Ryan is off to a great start in 2022.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

E.J. Speed – LB No. 6

79.6 overall, 71.2 run defense, 78.0 pass rush, 68.5 coverage

The lone Colts defender to find him in the top ten of his position group was Speed. Speed saw an increased workload on Sunday, with Shaquille Leonard still recovering from back surgery. Speed made the most of his opportunities, finishing with seven tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Speed was involved in what was probably the biggest play of the day. As the Texans were trying to seal the game, Speed flew around the edge and sacked Davis Mills, forcing a fumble that was recovered by DeForest Buckner. It was the spark the Colts needed to begin their comeback.

Speed’s 78.0 pass rush grade ranked fifth among linebackers, and his 71.2 run defense grade was 14th. The Colts have drafted and developed the linebacker position very well, and Speed is proof of that.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Pittman Jr. – WR No. 10

77.5 overall, 75.8 receiving, 70.8 run blocking

Rounding out the list of those who made the top ten at their position is Pittman, who carried a wide receiver group that struggled at times on Sunday. Pittman hauled in nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown against the Texans, including the game-tying score in the fourth quarter.

Pittman’s 75.8 receiving grade ranked 13th among wide receivers. Pittman made catches all over the field and became a trusted outlet for Ryan all afternoon. Pittman looks to have taken another leap forward after a stellar 2021 campaign.

The connection between Ryan and Pittman has been evident throughout the offseason as the two have been working hard to develop chemistry with one another. Pittman is the unquestioned WR1 for the Colts and has a chance to enter into the upper echelon of wide receivers in the NFL this season.

Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of A Colts Podcast below as Brandon Moses and Andrew Moore recap the Colts' tie with the Texans and the rest of Week 1!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.