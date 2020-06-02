Indianapolis Colts Players React to Social Unrest on Twitter

As protests denouncing racism marched on in major cities on Monday, several Indianapolis Colts continued to express themselves in social media.

Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard was outraged by a Twitter video in which one protester was pulled away from a crowd by police. The video had 17.4 million views.

Defensive end Kemoko Turay mourned the Saturday death of former Indiana football player Chris Beaty, who was fatally shot multiple times while trying to aid two women from being robbed in downtown Indianapolis.

Colts rookie cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was commended for joining other NFL players in cleaning up a looted area in Tampa, Fla. As debris is being picked up and Rodgers is putting on gloves, he says, “We’ve got to start somewhere.”

Four days after the Minneapolis death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 25th, Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II kept his tweet succinct.

Running back Marlon Mack retweeted a message from Martin Luther King III.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell shared a #BlackLivesMatter, #FightForChange video created by Ohio State football, his alma mater.

Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor retweeted a “Qasim For Congress” video of a man named “Killer Mike” speaking. It went viral with 34.3 million views.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke retweeted a video collection of police actions against black suspects with #EndPoliceBrutality.

Wide receiver Zach Pascal retweeted a video shared by NBA legend LeBron James which shows thousands of protestors kneeling in Washington, D.C.

Leonard quoted Edgar in a May 28th tweet that had 66 retweets, including fellow Colts linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., as well as 694 likes.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)