Colts Reveal True Stance on QB Jacob Eason's Offseason Development

After being thrust into the starting role following the injury to Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts are pleased with second-year quarterback Jacob Eason's progress. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

Coming into training camp and the 2021 preseason, plenty of eyes were locked on second-year Indianapolis Colts' quarterback Jacob Eason.

Eason, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, was unable to take a single NFL snap in a game last season due to the preseason being wiped out due to the pandemic. In 2021 though, it was a much different story.

Once Carson Wentz went down with a foot injury, Eason was thrust into the starting role, taking nearly all of the first-team reps, speeding up his development in a big way.

On Friday night against the Detroit Lions in the preseason finale, Eason looked strong one final time, finishing 10-of-14 for 74 yards in the Colts' 27-17 win, marking the first time Indianapolis has gone undefeated in the preseason in 27 years.

Following the game, Colts' head coach Frank Reich was asked about the progress Eason has made in his second season. Reich was quick to point out just how pleased he is with Eason's development this summer.

“There’s no doubt [he's made progress]," Reich said to reporters Friday. "The other thing I like about Jacob is he doesn’t get rattled out there. Seems to be under control. You know, there’s always ways we can get better and things to get better at. He’s a young player and he’s made the progress that he should make and that he has made. So, that’s a credit to him."

Though Eason still struggles with consistency in his overall accuracy and touch, he really made strides from practice reps to game reps throughout the preseason, showcasing just why Chris Ballard and the Colts liked him so much coming out of Washington.

Getting a chance to grow this summer and prove himself to the coaching staff and the fan base means a lot to the former 5-star recruit who has had a curious route to the NFL.

“It means a lot," Eason said following the win. "It was a series of unfortunate events what happened there with Carson. You never want that to be the case, but in terms of my growth and development, process for me, everything’s sped up. I got thrown in there. I think in terms of my development and growth, it was great for me just getting thrown in there. It’s one day at a time. It’s ebbs and flows. There are ups and downs. But I take it one day at a time and I think every day I kind of help out and want to do things and just continue to learn and develop day in and day out. My mindset, I kept it the same all camp and my thought process was the same all camp, just learn from mistakes and continue to grow and evolve. I’m happy with the camp I had and there’s still time for development and growth, but I’m happy with where I’m at.

“...It’s kind of hard to answer just because last year was so different and I never really had a situation like last year," Eason added. "Obviously, it’s a long season and I still learned a lot last year with that group and those guys. But obviously it’s a little different when you’re getting the reps in the practice, in the huddle, playing preseason games. I think in terms of physical growth, getting the actual experience this year with this preseason and this camp was great.”

With Wentz working his way back from foot surgery, the Colts are in a much better place — in terms of backup depth and experience — with Eason as the No. 2 than they were entering training camp.

Have thoughts on Jacob Eason's growth this offseason for the Indianapolis Colts? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.