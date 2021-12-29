Colts Unsurprisingly Listed As Possible Landing Spot For Disgruntled All-Pro WR Michael Thomas

With plenty of cap space ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Indianapolis Colts will be an ideal destination for a number of available veterans in free agency and via trades. Could New Orleans Saints' star receiver Michael Thomas be one of those ideal fits? (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Projected to have nearly $58 million in cap space ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season, it should come as no surprise that the Indianapolis Colts continue to be bandied about as an ideal landing spot for a number of star veterans that could be on the move, either via trade or free agency.

On Tuesday, that was once again the case as Pro Football Network linked New Orleans Saints' star wide receiver Michael Thomas to the Colts, which would undoubtedly solve the Colts' true No. 1 wide receiver dilemma, assuming full health for the All-Pro receiver.

Thomas and the Saints appear at odds regarding how his ankle injury was handled last season and then prior to the start of training camp this year as Thomas announced late in the summer he'd undergo ankle surgery.

That led to Saints' head coach Sean Payton expressing his frustration with how the situation was handled, leaving the two at odds, which could lead to an off-season move, allowing the Saints to shed a large contract and rebuild.

The two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in receptions in 2018 and 2019 with future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees and still has three years remaining on his contract. With that number of years comes a large amount of dead money if they part ways with him in 2022. Currently, Thomas's 2022 salary sits at $15.35 million, according to OverTheCap.com, with $8.9 million in prorated bonus and $450,000 in roster and workout bonuses taking his total cap number to $24.7 million next season.

The $15.35 million salary becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the new league year, or if Thomas cannot pass a medical ahead of that date, according to contract details, putting the Saints in a tough spot.

New Orleans will likely have to decide before the start of the league year if they are going to release him, because waiting until that salary becomes guaranteed would then leave the Saints with more than $38 million in dead money. Making a decision on Thomas prior to the new league year would keep his dead money at $22.7 million for the 2022 season.

If the Saints decide to move on, it will undoubtedly be through a trade, and there should be many suitors for the star receiver, one of which should be the Saints, PFN's Ben Rolfe believes.

It seems reasonably set in stone that Michael Pittman and Jonathan Taylor will be the top two weapons for the Colts in 2022. Nevertheless, the potential addition of Thomas might shake that up. The Colts should be in the market for a WR with no clear second option behind Pittman. They also have plenty of cap space, with close to $57.5 million projected for next season. The second half of this year has proven this is a talented team, but adding Thomas just might make them a Super Bowl contender on offense.

Pittman Jr. has emerged as a potential No. 1 WR in his second season, but he certainly can't do it alone moving forward, especially with the potential retirement/departure of T.Y. Hilton, who tends to open things up when on the field.

Getting a guy like Thomas would not only open up the Colts' offense entirely in the second season with Carson Wentz at the helm, it would give Indianapolis a true No. 1, taking the pressure off of Pittman Jr., allowing him to develop at a reasonable pace.

That would still leave the Colts needing a true homerun hitter at receiver to take the top off of defenses as Thomas and Pittman Jr. are more possession-style receivers, but that would be a fun 1-2 combination to watch catch passes from Wentz for years to come.

The one real question that remains — considering monetary cost doesn't matter as the Colts can technically afford it — is: would Colts' General Manager Chris Ballard trade away the necessary draft capital to pull off such a move?

That answer is probably more complicated than just a simple "no", considering the Colts are out a first rounder this season due to the Wentz trade. Wouldd Ballard trade away more draft picks — most likely on Day 2 — to acquire a star receiver like Thomas with lingering questions about a serious ankle injury and subsequent surgery?

Right now, I'd say it's highly unlikely and that he'd be a bit more aggressive chasing a complimentary receiver in free agency like an Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, JuJu Smith-Schuster or Mike Williams.

Thomas would be a very fun addition though, one that could put the Colts' offense over the top in the coming years.

Have thoughts on a potential pairing of Michael Thomas with the Indianapolis Colts? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

