Skip to main content

Colts Projected To Land Big-Time QB In ESPN's 2023 Mock Draft

It's never too early to figure out a succession plan for Matt Ryan, according to ESPN's Matt Miller, who projected the Colts to land a big-time signal caller in the 2023 NFL Draft.

If the Indianapolis Colts play their cards right and get a bit lucky in the 2023 NFL Draft, they could find themselves in position to land the potential next Josh Allen. 

According to a far-too-early 2023 NFL Mock Draft by ESPN's Matt Miller, the Colts will land Florida Gators' star quarterback Anthony Richardson at No. 27 overall next year, giving head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady a huge ball of clay to try and mold into the next Josh Allen-like quarterback. 

Richardson, who stands 6-foot-4, 236 pounds, threw for just 529 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021 for the Gators in the final season under Dan Mullen. He attended just 64 total passes. His legs and overall physicality with the football in his hands though are what makes him so intriguing as a draft prospect ahead of his first full season as a starter in Gainesville under new Florida head coach Billy Napier. 

With his overall upside and immense talent as a dual-threat quarterback, Richardson could wind up being a first-round pick in a deep quarterback class, in large part due to his upside and overall traits. 

Oct 30, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

"Richardson has received considerable hype this summer thanks to his big-time arm strength, mobility and 6-foot-4 frame," Miller writes regarding the Colts' selection of Richardson in his mock draft. "This is all a projection, however, as he has thrown 64 passes for the Gators -- and six of those were interceptions. Richardson has the tools, but we have to see the production this season. If he puts it all together under coach Billy Napier, he could push himself way up the board."

Richardson is a lot like Buffalo's Josh Allen, who was a raw quarterback coming out of Wyoming but had the clear traits and high ceiling with an insanely-strong right arm. That fits Richardson, who has an absolute howitzer attached to his right shoulder, but needs to learn how to rein it in and make the easy throws at times. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Of course, landing with a guy like Reich and Brady would do wonders for Richardson, as there are certain layup throws in the scheme he could really hit on. Add in his ability to use his legs in a power rushing attack, and he'd be a match made in heaven for the Colts and their rushing attack with Jonathan Taylor.

Getting a chance to spend a year or two behind Matt Ryan wouldn't hurt Richardson's future either. 

It's still far too early to be truly thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft, but the Colts would be quite fun to watch with a talent like Richardson under center for the foreseeable future. 

Have thoughts on ESPN's Matt Miller's selection for the Colts in his 2023 NFL Mock Draft? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Florida Gators
Florida Gators

Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs after a catch against the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

Star WR Tabbed As 2023 Draft Prospects Colts Should Keep Eyes On

By Josh Carney12 minutes ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) still arms Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) while rushing the ball Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Jonathan Taylor Placed Outside Top 10 In PFF's Elusive RB Rankings

By Josh Carney25 minutes ago
Oct 24, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (13) attempts to defend against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
News

Previewing Colts’ WR Depth Chart Entering 2022 Season

By Andrew Moore16 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) grabs an easy catch for a touchdown Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. Indianapolis Colts Host Carolina Panthers At Grand Park In Westfield Ind
News

Colts Reveal 2022 Training Camp Dates, Times, Themes

By Jake ArthurJun 29, 2022
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) breaks away for a 67-yard touchdown Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts' Star Nominated For ESPY's Best NFL Player Award

By Josh CarneyJun 29, 2022
Houston Texans defensive back Terrence Brooks (8) reaches for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) as he brings in a pass and runs toward the end zone Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts Top 5: Players at Risk for Disappointment in 2022

By Andrew MooreJun 29, 2022
USATSI_17442269
Film

Film Room: How Will the Colts Replace Jack Doyle in 2022?

By Zach HicksJun 28, 2022
USATSI_17068644
News

Previewing Colts’ RB Depth Chart Entering 2022 Season

By Andrew MooreJun 28, 2022