Colts QB Matt Ryan Reveals Thoughts on Offense, Progress Made This Spring

The former NFL MVP feels confident in the work the Colts have accomplished so far and wants to continue throughout the summer.

Imagine you have been at the same job for the last 14 years.

You’ve been one of the best at your position, even voted the best amongst your peers one year, and are very respected within your company.

However, the time has come for you to find a new job. The company you work for is going in a different direction, and your services are no longer needed.

So, you start at a new company across town. The company has welcomed you with open arms and entrusted you to be their leader. It is the same job you have been doing for the past 14 years, but it is a new system, new coworkers, and a new work environment. It would probably take you some time to get used to everything.

Welcome to the life of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. After 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, winning NFL MVP in 2016, the Falcons and Ryan decided it was time to go their separate ways. It is safe to say the Colts were ecstatic when Ryan became available.

Now in his new home, Ryan is trying to adjust to his new work environment. The Colts have been hard at work this spring, getting Ryan acclimated to the offense and learning his new teammates. Ryan has been happy with the results.

“I think it’s been a good stretch,” Ryan said Thursday as the Colts ended mandatory minicamp. “I feel like a lot has been accomplished in whatever it’s been – eight weeks, something like that. I feel like personally, I’m a lot further along when it comes to terminology and kind of understanding what we’re trying to do offensively. So, I feel a lot more comfortable now.”

One of the biggest proponents of acquiring Ryan when he became available was Colts head coach Frank Reich. While Reich had never worked with Ryan before, the tape on Ryan showed he would be a perfect fit in the Colts’ offense. From just their short time together, the two have hit it off.

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve really enjoyed spending time with him in the meeting room,” Ryan admitted. “Getting a feel for his philosophy as a coach and the things that he believes in. Getting to know him as a person, you’re not going to find a better person than him. I really feel like we’ve made a lot of good strides in the last two months in terms of getting on the same page and communicating.”

“Matt was unbelievable, did a great job, great command – really, A-Z,” Reich explained. “I mean the whole way he took command, great collaborating as an offensive staff with him to kind of work in and nuance some of the things we do to kind of suit him and his style.”

It is no surprise that Ryan and Reich have become a great fit with one another. Reich, a former quarterback himself, has had great relationships with every quarterback he’s coached. Ryan is no different, and the two have been working together to not only figure out what works best for Ryan in the Colts’ offense but also implement some wrinkles into the offense from Ryan’s days in Atlanta.

The biggest question mark coming into the spring practice sessions was how long it would take for Ryan to gel with his young group of receivers. With the oldest receiver on the roster having just four years under his belt, the group does not have much experience. Ryan and the offensive weapons have gotten to work quickly learning one another.

“There’s so much that goes into kind of understanding guys’ body language,” Ryan said. “How they move, what their catch radius is, how they track balls in the air and just them getting a feel for how my ball comes in, timing and I think all those things are really important. I think we’ve made good strides from a passing standpoint.”

The oldest wide receiver on the Colts is only 25 years old. Besides Mo Alie-Cox, the oldest tight end is only 25 as well. But the young guys have all been impressed with what Ryan has brought to the team.

Here are some comments from the Colts’ offensive skill players on Ryan:

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: “It just makes it easier because the ball is just right there and you just turn and catch the ball. Matt can pretty much put it wherever he wants so you kind of just catch it, turn, and run. He’s going to put it where it needs to be.”

TE Mo Alie-Cox: “He’s very demanding, but it’s cool because he might see you in the hallway, ask you a question, ‘If you get this, what do you have?’ Quiz you. But it’s cool with me because it’s helping me learn different scenarios in case I don’t know what I have. So, we’re all just trying to win and get on the same page.”

RB Nyheim Hines: “Love him. Like him. I haven’t played with a lot of guys – kind of reminiscent of Philip (Rivers) with his command. He doesn’t know the playbook as well as Philip yet but just his detail, his leadership, him just talking to us after every route, coming and talking to every guy. It’s great. I think it’s going to be great for us.”

Ryan has been impressed with his new crop of teammates as well. The unselfishness and focus of the group have stood out to him throughout the spring. While the group is young, they have been focused on improving and not only helping their teammates get better but catching Ryan up to speed on the playbook.

And the work does not stop just because the Colts will not meet again until training camp at the end of July. Ryan plans to get together with his receivers a few times during the summer as they continue to work on building chemistry.

“I have done that throughout my entire career,” Ryan explained. “So, I like to do it in small groups, that’s always how I’ve done it. I’ve only got one arm and everybody wants a lot of catches. So, I find the work is more beneficial in small groups than getting all 10, 12 guys together. That’s something I’ve always done.”

While it is only June, Ryan has been everything the Colts have hoped for when they traded for the veteran quarterback. His command at the line of scrimmage and pinpoint accuracy, along with the leadership he has brought to the team has the Colts brass very excited about what is to come for the upcoming season.

Sometimes a change of scenery in one’s job is exactly what is needed.

Have thoughts on Matt Ryan with the Colts in 2022? Let us know in the comments below!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.