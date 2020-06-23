AllColts
Top Stories
News

Colts QB Philip Rivers Proud of NFL Start Streak

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers has always prided himself in being there for his NFL teammates.

His reputation for 16 NFL seasons as a team-first guy who always fights begins with always showing up on game day.

As he prepares this offseason for his first year with the Indianapolis Colts after being the Chargers franchise quarterback since 2006, Rivers has a streak of 224 consecutive regular-season starts, which ranks fifth in NFL history. Counting the playoffs, that number is 235.

He needs six more consecutive regular-season starts to surpass Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bruce Matthews, who played for the Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans franchise from 1983 to 2001 and was a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and voted First-Team All-Pro nine times. Counting playoffs, Rivers would need 10 more consecutive starts to surpass Matthews.

Rivers was asked in a recent Zoom video conference call about what his streak means to him. The question included a reference to how Rivers will now play games at Lucas Oil Stadium, which has a statue of legendary Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, who is tied for 12th in NFL history with 208 consecutive regular-season starts from 1998 to 2011.

“I was always aware of his streak as well,” Rivers said of Manning. “That’s one streak or one thing that has always meant a lot to me.

“I think there are a lot of things that go into that, right? I have been blessed enough to be healthy enough to be out there. There is an element of toughness to it. Also, it means your guys are protecting you. There are so many things involved that allow you to be able to suit up each and every week, but that’s always been important to me to be available and to be out there every Sunday that I could be.”

Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowl honoree, ranks sixth in NFL history in both passing yards (59,271) and passing TDs (397). His list of Chargers franchise records includes both of those categories as well as games played (227), wins (123) and almost every single-season passing mark.

“I’m thankful that’s been 220-something plus in a row,” Rivers said. “Certainly, the desired hope is to keep that thing going.”

He acknowledges Peyton and Eli Manning as well as Brett Favre for their longevity. Favre has the league record at 297 regular-season starts, and 321 counting the playoffs. Eli Manning, who retired last year, made 210 consecutive regular-season starts, which ties for 10th.

Counting the playoffs, Peyton Manning’s consecutive start streak was 227, which ranks ninth. Eli Manning, counting playoffs, is at 222, which ranks 12th.

“I always admired that about Peyton and obviously about Brett Favre, Eli as well, and many guys,” said Rivers, who turns 39 in December. “There are some circumstances that you can’t help it and I certainly understand that, but I always thought those guys being out there each and every week – I’ve always admired that about those guys and always wanted to be in that group from a standpoint of being available every Sunday.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Until Colin Kaepernick is Signed, NFL Just Saying What's Politically Correct

A long line of NFL voices have admitted they were wrong about quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee in 2016 to protest racism and police brutality. But until Kaepernick is given a chance to win a job again, are these words just talk?

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Colts Productions Awarded Two Emmys

The Indianapolis Colts' production/distribution group receives honors for videos on cornerback Kenny Moore II and retired punter Hunter Smith.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Most Irreplaceable Players

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments shifts its focus to the most irreplaceable players for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Steven Dodson

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Steven Dodson, 59, West Jefferson, N.C. The Colts fan since childhood shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Introduce Initiatives to Fight Racism, Discrimination

In keeping with the organization’s promise to be more active in fighting systemic racism and discrimination in the community, the Indianapolis Colts announced a new scholarship for minority students and the creation of a new staff position, Director of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion.

Phillip B. Wilson

Turning Pages of '100 Things Colts Fans:' Jeff Saturday

The ongoing series returns to feature one of the Indianapolis Colts’ all-time fan favorites, Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday, who was known as much for his affable off-field demeanor as his playing career. Saturday was featured in the 2013 book ‘100 Things Colts Fans Know & Do Before They Die.’

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Running Backs Have Been Helpful to Rookie Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts are adamant there won't be any animosity in the running backs room after the second-round selection of Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor. So far, Taylor says he’s appreciated bonding with his new teammates, who have offered assistance with the rookie’s NFL transition.

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL Needs to Listen to Foremost COVID-19 Experts

The NFL was quick to respond to the Thursday opinion of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who doesn’t see how games can be played in 2020 unless teams are in a bubble. The NFL statement about taking every possible precaution reflects an unwillingness to accept what foremost doctors continue to say about COVID-19.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Rookie Wide Receiver Dezmon Patmon Joins Philip Rivers' Throwing Sessions

Upon arrival this week in Indianapolis, sixth-round selection Dezmon Patmon has already started his participation in quarterback Philip Rivers’ throwing sessions. The Colts wide receiver was working out in California with fellow draftees Michael Pittman Jr. and Jacob Eason.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Why Fumbles Shouldn't be an Issue for Colts Rookie RB Jonathan Taylor

Much has been made of how running back Jonathan Taylor had 18 fumbles in three college seasons. But the Indianapolis Colts rookie is confident RBs coach Tom Rathman will help him improve ball security.

Phillip B. Wilson