AllColts
Top Stories
News

Colts QB Philip Rivers Quickly Settling in Indianapolis

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Say this for Philip Rivers, he’s not wasting any time getting acclimated with Indianapolis.

Rivers and his wife Tiffany moved their nine children from the Florida Panhandle to the Northside of his new NFL address about a week ago, which the Indianapolis Colts quarterback concedes was quite an undertaking.

Rivers also hit the ground running with teammates in leading throwing sessions with pass-catchers. He’s also organizing team workouts in the near future.

While Rivers, 38, benefits from having experience with Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni after their work together in the Chargers organization — he knew about 85 percent of the playbook when signed in March to a one-year, $25-million deal — it’s important for the 17th-year quarterback to get on a field and become familiar with his new teammates.

It’s not so much about needing to throw the basic routes, Rivers said in a Wednesday Zoom video conference call. The on-field introduction helps in learning the subtleties of his pass-catchers, who develop a better understanding of what the quarterback expects.

“First, I mean obviously I know info gets out, it gets out all around the league, you hear how guys are throwing and getting together,” Rivers said. “I know that’s part of it. The fans want to know and people want to know their team is working and improving. But I’ve always at least preferred for at least our guys to know that it didn’t come from me that I’m trying to let everyone know what I’m trying to get done as far as organizing. ‘Wow, look at Philip, he’s getting the guys together.’ So it’s really not about that.

“But it certainly is important to all of us, important to all our guys, we get together and get some work done. We’ve gotten great work done in the meetings, but certainly, I haven’t met many of these guys in person, much less throw them a pass and or had a person-to-person conversation. We’ve actually, a handful of us, have already thrown together this past week and that will continue kind of as the summer goes. I plan and our family plans to be here for the rest of the summer.”

Rivers came away encouraged by the initial throwing sessions.

“I tell ya, the few sessions we’ve had, I really feel like we’ve gotten a lot out of these Zoom meetings,” he said. “So we start throwing and it really doesn’t feel like the first time once we get out there because we really have been in some ways speaking the same language, depending upon how long the player has been here, for many years. We’ve been hearing it together now the last seven, eight, nine, 10 weeks. Now we get on the field, it seems like we’re ahead of the curve a little bit from that standpoint.

“It will continue kind of intermittently throughout the rest of the summer. It’s those little things that come up. It’s not the matter of going out there and throwing a comeback, and throwing a curl, and throwing a shallow. Those things are good, we need that work. But it’s more the little conversation that comes up, or maybe seeing a guy’s body movement, going ‘Ooh, I felt how he did that at the top of the route.’ And ‘I like how that feels.’ Or ‘Hey, here’s what I’m expecting.’ It’s all those little conversations that come up in the next few weeks and throughout training camp that will be very helpful.”

Colts rookies are expected to report to the team’s Northwest side facility on July 22 with the rest of the team scheduled to check in on July 28.

How the Coronavirus pandemic could impact the NFL preseason and regular season is still an uncertainty, but Reich has advised his players to be prepared to practice on schedule. If the schedule is altered, then the team will adjust.

Rivers conceded his family move was quite an adjustment.

“I guess we’ve been here almost a week now,” he said. “It’s been great. I haven’t really moved in a long time. The last time we made a big, cross-country move, it was my wife and I and our oldest, and she was just 2 years old. It was quite a different move with 11 of us.

“But the transition has been smooth. The people I’ve run into so far around town have been very welcoming and we’re excited to be here.”

The Rivers have seven daughters — Halle, Sarah Catherine, Caroline, Grace, Rebecca, Clare, and Anna — and two sons — Peter and Gunner. Anna was the latest arrival in March of 2019.

Another switch from living in California has been the Indiana weather and when the sun goes down in this time zone.

“It’s been a pretty week,” Rivers said. “I’m getting a feel for the weather. These summers, I’m getting a feel for these summer nights, (they've) been beautiful, and getting used to it getting dark after nine o’clock, it’s been a little crazy. We’ve been out playing and look up and it’s 9:05 and it’s still light outside. It’s been a good transition so far, still getting settled in, but our whole family is happy to be here.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ColtsSpeak: Ferryn Palmer (Part II)

Here’s the second half of a ColtsSpeak conversation with Indianapolis Colts fan Ferryn Palmer, 41, of Columbus, Ind. A Colts fan since he was about 4 years old offers his views on societal racism in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Ferryn Palmer (Part I)

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Ferryn Palmer, 41, of Columbus, Ind. A Colts fan since he was about 4 years old offered so many insightful comments, his views will be shared in two parts in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Brian Baker Has Deep Colts Connections

Indianapolis Colts new defensive line coach Brian Baker grew up a Baltimore Colts fan. He played in college with Colts head coach Frank Reich. He’s worked with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. And Baker is a good friend of retired Hall of Fame Colts coach Tony Dungy.

Phillip B. Wilson

Acquisition of DeForest Buckner Like Christmas for New Colts D-Line Coach

Brian Baker had only been at his new job as Indianapolis Colts defensive line coach for a couple of weeks when general manager Chris Ballard traded for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Baker was obviously ecstatic.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Coach Frank Reich: 'I'll Never Forget Last Week Ever'

It wasn’t time to talk about football. The Indianapolis Colts players needed last week to share their emotional reaction to a nation immersed in protests to stop racial inequality and police brutality. Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy provided words of wisdom in a video conference call to cap a memorable week.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Have Contingency Plan For Everything Looking Ahead

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich says rookies are to report July 22 and rest of them six days later. But like with everything else this offseason, plans are subject to change. And Colts have discussed every possibility.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Undrafted Free Agents Who Could Earn Jobs

The lack of offseason mini-camps and the likelihood of a shorter preseason with fewer practices will make the challenge of making an NFL roster that much more difficult for undrafted free agents. The Jacksonville Jaguars had the most UFA signings in the AFC South Division with 18, four more than the Tennessee Titans.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Turn to New WRs Coach Mike Groh to Develop Versatile Pass-Catchers

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was a Philadelphia Eagles assistant with Mike Groh and they won a Super Bowl ring together. When Groh became available this offseason, Reich jumped at the chance to add him to his staff.

Phillip B. Wilson

Tom Rathman Convinced Colts Running Back Carries 'Will Play Itself Out'

A popular offseason topic about how carries will be distributed among Indianapolis Colts running backs typically focuses on 2019 leading rusher Marlon Mack and rookie Jonathan Taylor. But running backs coach Tom Rathman says consistent production will determine who gets what.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'White America Refuses to Listen'

In the wake of 10 days of nationwide protests for racial equality and addressing policy brutality, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard offered a contrite commentary on how people must listen and understand to overcome ignorance, affect change and solve a continual problem that has led to so much social unrest.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24