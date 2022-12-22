Colts' Quenton Nelson Makes Franchise History with Latest Honor

Guard Quenton Nelson is the first player in Indianapolis Colts franchise history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons.

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson has been named to yet another Pro Bowl.

The NFL announced the AFC and NFC all-star rosters on Wednesday night, and Nelson was named a starter for the AFC, the fifth such Pro Bowl team that he's made — each in his first five seasons in the NFL.

He now becomes the first player in Colts franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl in his first five seasons.

With the offensive line being shuffled for the first several weeks around him, this year hasn't been Nelson's best, but he's still playing at a Pro Bowl level; just maybe not the Hall-of-Fame level that we're accustomed to seeing him perform.

In 14 starts, Nelson is the only Colts offensive player to see all 966 snaps and has an overall grade of 68.6 according to Pro Football Focus, including 64.8 in the run game and 75.5 in pass protection. The latter is the 11th-best mark in the NFL among guards. Nelson is also credited with allowing 3 sacks on the season.

Selected with the sixth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Colts, Nelson has also been an All-Pro (three First-Team) in each season, although this year's selections have yet to be announced.

The fifth-year wrecking ball was the only Colts player named to the Pro Bowl this season after the team tied with a league-high seven players in 2021. They did, however, get five alternates: defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Zaire Franklin, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, and running back Jonathan Taylor.

