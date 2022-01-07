Skip to main content
Quenton Nelson's 'Knowledge Of The Game' Key To Run-Game Success, Jonathan Taylor Says

Colts' star running back Jonathan Taylor gets a lot of the attention for Indianapolis's great rushing attack. The second-year pro says star left guard Quenton Nelson's knowledge of the game has made his job a little bit easier, unlocking an elite-level running back. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Indianapolis Colts' second-year star running back Jonathan Taylor has been on quite the run the last two months or so, racking up seven 100-yard performances in eight games dating back to the start of November. 

As he's taken a star turn and become a legitimate NFL MVP candidate for the 2021 season, Taylor is quick to deflect the praise, crediting his offensive line in front of him, which ironically has had a number of moving parts. 

One of the lineman Taylor had the most praise for during his media session on Thursday was star guard Quenton Nelson, whom Taylor credits for helping him unlock another part of his game during his breakout season. 

“It’s been extremely helpful, especially when we’re in the middle of the week and he may even think of a new way to block a play. Like, ‘Hey, I think this might work just how I’ve seen the film, how they’re playing it.’ There have been instances where we’ve actually tried some of those things out and they worked flawlessly," Taylor said regarding Nelson's input on the run game, according to video via Colts.com. "Like you just mentioned, he’s so smart. His knowledge of the game is second to none, so being able to help me out – being able to say, ‘Hey JT (Jonathan Taylor), I know this is your path. I know this is your landmark. Try to press it a little more inside, this guy is playing me heavy to the left, or heavy to the right.’ He’s letting me know indications on things that may help his job be a little bit easier. That’s all I want to do, is make those guys’ jobs up front job as easy as possible.”

Taylor's comments Thursday matched the comments head coach Frank Reich made about Nelson, who is easily one of the best — if not the best — linemen in all of football, bar none. He's certainly draw attention for his actual play on the field, but to hear key contributors like Reich and Taylor praising him for his mind is something to behold. 

"It’s a big – he’s a really smart player. Everyone knows what great ability he has, but I think what makes Quenton (Nelson) special is how smart he plays and how instinctive he is," Reich said to reporters Wednesday. "I think that’s what takes his game over the top. He’s a physically dominant player, but it’s his instincts and his intelligence that take him I think to another level. During the game, he’s one of those guys where if he says, ‘Hey, here’s what I’m seeing and feeling,’ like over the years, you go back and look at the tape and he’s always right as far as what he’s seeing and feeling. So, you trust him.”

Nelson has seemingly improved each season, which is a credit to not only his work ethic, but his overall football IQ, knowing what he needs to improve upon each offseason to be the best of the best in the NFL. 

Hearing Taylor and Reich credit Nelson's mind is terrific to hear. It's well-known how physically gifted Nelson is, but it's what's between the ears that will separate him from the rest of the players in the NFL at the position. 

Have thoughts on Jonathan Taylor and Frank Reich's praise of Quenton Nelson's football IQ and overall smarts? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) lifts Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) after he scores a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to tie the game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
