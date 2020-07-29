AllColts
One Year After Omission, Colts’ Quenton Nelson Ranked 29th Among Top Players

Phillip B. Wilson

No way Quenton Nelson didn’t make the list the second time around.

The Indianapolis Colts offensive left guard ranked 29th among NFL.com's "Top 100 Players of 2020," as announced on Tuesday.

It’s worth noting that the site acknowledged how Nelson was left off last year’s list, with the video caption, “The Indianapolis Colts guard, known by some as ‘Big Q,’ earns his first career ‘Top 100’ selection this year after his second season in the league.”

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro offensive left guard Quenton Nelson ranked 29th on NFL.com's list of "Top 100 Players of 2020."
The Colts selected offensive guard Quenton Nelson sixth overall in the 2018 NFL draft.Jenna Watson/USA TODAY Sports

The Colts publicized on Twitter that 29th is the highest ranking of an offensive guard in the top-100 list’s history.

Colts.com writer Andrew Walker posted a tweet reminder about Nelson making an impressive distinction in being named All-Pro in each of his first two years.

Nelson became the third Colts player to make this list. All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard came in at 50 and All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner at 56.

In the spirit of acknowledging a great player, here’s an appropriate GIF of a clapping Nelson that is often shared on Twitter.

The order of the top-10 players won't be revealed until Wednesday night. In alphabetical order, those players are L.A. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Indianapolis Colts Roster Decisions: Quarterback

The series starts with the most important position. Philip Rivers will be the starting quarterback with Jacoby Brissett as the backup. Question is, will the Indianapolis Colts keep three? And will that third passer be either rookie fourth-round pick Jacob Eason or Chad Kelly?

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Place Kemoko Turay, Mo Alie-Cox on PUP

As veterans reported for training camp on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts made designations on four players, three rehabilitating injuries.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts' Darius Leonard, DeForest Buckner Ranked in NFL Top Player List

Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner were the first Indianapolis Colts to be mentioned in NFL.com's “Top 100 Players of 2020."

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts' Malik Henry, Jackson Porter Placed on COVID-19 List

A day before Indianapolis Colts veterans were expected to report to the team facility for training camp, two young players were placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, which means they either tested positive or are quarantined because they came in close contact with an infected person.

Phillip B. Wilson

Roster Decisions Looming as Indianapolis Colts Begin Training Camp

Projecting a final 53-man roster before the Indianapolis Colts open the regular season on Sept. 13 is anything but easy. Do the Colts keep three quarterbacks, five running backs, six wide receivers, or six cornerbacks? An ongoing series "Indianapolis Colts Roster Decisions" will analyze each position before ultimately settling on 53 players.

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Writes Letter of Reassurance

Emphasizing that safety is the “first priority,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a letter to fans on Monday that is optimistic about an NFL season which will be here “before we know it.”

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Most Pressing Training Camp Questions

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans focuses on the most pressing question for each team entering training camp.

Phillip B. Wilson

Is Indianapolis Colts' Kicking Competition Most Important Camp Decision?

For the first time since 2005, future NFL Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri won’t be the Indianapolis Colts kicker. That means second-year Chase McLaughlin will compete against undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship during training camp.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Zachary LaFavers

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Zachary LaFavers, 23, of Carthage, Ind. A Colts fan since childhood shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

What Indianapolis Colts Must Sort Out During Training Camp

While there aren’t many position battles up for grabs, the Indianapolis Colts have to determine the pecking order for a few spots during training camp.

Phillip B. Wilson