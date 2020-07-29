One Year After Omission, Colts’ Quenton Nelson Ranked 29th Among Top Players

No way Quenton Nelson didn’t make the list the second time around.

The Indianapolis Colts offensive left guard ranked 29th among NFL.com's "Top 100 Players of 2020," as announced on Tuesday.

It’s worth noting that the site acknowledged how Nelson was left off last year’s list, with the video caption, “The Indianapolis Colts guard, known by some as ‘Big Q,’ earns his first career ‘Top 100’ selection this year after his second season in the league.”

The Colts selected offensive guard Quenton Nelson sixth overall in the 2018 NFL draft. Jenna Watson/USA TODAY Sports

The Colts publicized on Twitter that 29th is the highest ranking of an offensive guard in the top-100 list’s history.

Colts.com writer Andrew Walker posted a tweet reminder about Nelson making an impressive distinction in being named All-Pro in each of his first two years.

Nelson became the third Colts player to make this list. All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard came in at 50 and All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner at 56.

In the spirit of acknowledging a great player, here’s an appropriate GIF of a clapping Nelson that is often shared on Twitter.

The order of the top-10 players won't be revealed until Wednesday night. In alphabetical order, those players are L.A. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)