Skip to main content

Colts, Raiders Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor Returns Again

The Indianapolis Colts got Jonathan Taylor back on the practice field on Wednesday, just in time to perhaps face a Las Vegas Raiders team that he has performed quite well against in his career.

It's been a crazy few weeks for the Indianapolis Colts punctuated by an unprecedented coaching change this Monday, but the team actually has a game ahead of them this Sunday on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeff Saturday's squad got a good sight for their first day of practice this Wednesday as All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor returned to action after missing last week's game with an ankle injury.

The injury kept Taylor out for two games earlier in the season before aggravating it two weeks ago, causing him to miss last Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.

If Taylor is able to play against Las Vegas then it'll be a big boost for the Colts, as he's performed well against them in two previous games, totaling 279 yards and 3 touchdowns on 43 touches (6.5 avg.).

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Raiders are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), CB Tony Brown (hamstring), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), RB Deon Jackson (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)
  • Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
  • Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (thumb)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alie-Cox, Jackson, and Woods are new injury additions to the report, although we saw Jackson leave the game briefly on Sunday with his knee injury. We'll keep an eye on those.

Wednesday is the first time Stuard has practiced in a couple of weeks so the Colts could be getting back one of their top special teamers soon.

RAIDERS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — TBA
  • Limited Participant — TBA
  • Full Participant —TBA

The Raiders' report will be updated when it becomes available.

The Colts travel west to take on the Raiders this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium at 4:05pm ET.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Nov 6, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) throws the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Film

The Ehlinger Experiment: Colts’ QB Gets Schooled by Belichick in Loss to Patriots

By Andrew Moore
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich leaves the field after the team faced the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium and Indianapolis. The Seahawks defeated the Colts, 28-16. Indianapolis Colts And Seattle Seahawks On Nfl Week 1 At Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday Sept 12 2021
News

Frank Reich Fired in Surprising Way

By HH Staff
USATSI_19375959
Film

Kwity Paye Shines in Colts' Loss: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Jim Irsay Podium Jeff Saturday Intro Press Conference
News

Locked On Colts: Reaction to Disastrous Press Conference

By Jake Arthur
Former Indianapolis Colts player Jeff Saturday waves to the crowd during a Ring of Honor induction ceremony for Tarik Glenn on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts’ Jeff Saturday Makes Suprise Pick for Offensive Play-Caller

By Andrew Moore
Irsay on Saturday: '
News

Colts’ Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Fail to Provide Confidence in Direction of the Franchise

By Andrew Moore
Jim Irsay, owner, and new interim head coach Jeff Saturday have a laugh on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, during a press conference at the Colts headquarters in Indianapolis.
News

Irsay on Saturday: 'I am Glad He doesn’t have any NFL Experience'

By HH Staff
USATSI_19364897
Draft

2023 NFL Draft Notebook: Quarterback Primer

By Zach Hicks