Colts, Raiders Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor Returns Again

It's been a crazy few weeks for the Indianapolis Colts punctuated by an unprecedented coaching change this Monday, but the team actually has a game ahead of them this Sunday on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeff Saturday's squad got a good sight for their first day of practice this Wednesday as All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor returned to action after missing last week's game with an ankle injury.

The injury kept Taylor out for two games earlier in the season before aggravating it two weeks ago, causing him to miss last Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.

If Taylor is able to play against Las Vegas then it'll be a big boost for the Colts, as he's performed well against them in two previous games, totaling 279 yards and 3 touchdowns on 43 touches (6.5 avg.).

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Raiders are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), CB Tony Brown (hamstring), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), RB Deon Jackson (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), CB Tony Brown (hamstring), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), RB Deon Jackson (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (thumb)

Alie-Cox, Jackson, and Woods are new injury additions to the report, although we saw Jackson leave the game briefly on Sunday with his knee injury. We'll keep an eye on those.

Wednesday is the first time Stuard has practiced in a couple of weeks so the Colts could be getting back one of their top special teamers soon.

RAIDERS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — TBA

TBA Limited Participant — TBA

TBA Full Participant —TBA

The Raiders' report will be updated when it becomes available.

The Colts travel west to take on the Raiders this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium at 4:05pm ET.

