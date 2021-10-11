Colts, Ravens Announce Inactives Ahead of Monday Night Football Matchup

The Colts announced seven inactives ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, including three projected starters. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

It should be no surprise that starters Braden Smith, Kwity Paye and Rock Ya-Sin are out of Monday night's matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts made it official ahead of kickoff as all three were listed on the inactives sheet. Smith, Paye and Ya-Sin were joined by new Colts' defensive tackle Khalil Davis, who was claimed on waivers early last week.

Quarterback Jacob Eason, veteran defensive end Isaac Rochell, and running back Jordan Wilkins were all listed as inactive as well. Wilkins was a late add to the injury report with a non-football illness and it's unclear how long the veteran running back will be out moving forward.

Eason is not a surprise as the Colts have seemingly moved away from the second-year quarterback at this point in time, elevating veteran Brett Hundley to the 53-man roster and rolling with him as the backup to Carson Wentz.

It is a bit of a surprise that the Colts have three defensive linemen inactive ahead of a game against the Ravens team that relies heavily on the run game. Rochell or Davis probably should have gotten a hat to help keep guys fresh up front, but that's just nitpicking at this point.

For the Ravens, Baltimore announced four inactives ahead of Monday night's matchup.

Ronnie Stanley remains out while recovering from a leg injury suffered last season, while the Ravens are also without a projected starting safety in DeShon Elliott, who was limited in practice all week with a quad injury but just couldn't go Monday night.

Have thoughts on the Colts' inactives prior to kickoff Monday night against the Ravens? Let us know in the comments section below!

