    • October 7, 2021
    Colts vs. Ravens: Week 5 Thursday Injury Report

    Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    Here is how the Colts and Ravens are looking, health-wise, before this Monday's Week 5 primetime matchup.
    The Indianapolis Colts got off the schneid last week, capturing their first win of the season in a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

    The difficulty rises now as the Colts must continue their road trip on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.

    While the Colts were able to get a win last Sunday, they are still quite banged up. Luckily for them, they face an opponent this week who has their own injury issues.

    Here is how the Colts and Ravens are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 5 primetime matchup.

    COLTS

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — RB Nyheim Hines (shoulder), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb)
    • Limited Participant — S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
    • Full Participant — QB Carson Wentz (ankle)

    RAVENS

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — OLB Justin Houston (rest), CB Jimmy Smith (rest), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), S Geno Stone (thigh), OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee)
    • Limited Participant — S DeShon Elliott (quadricep)

    Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

