Report: Colts Re-Sign Possible Starter at Left Tackle

After a trade before the 2021 season brought him on as a depth piece, Matt Pryor's play has earned him a shot at starting in 2022.

One of the biggest holes on the Indianapolis Colts' roster entering the 2022 season is the left tackle position.

With Anthony Castonzo retiring after the 2020 season, and Eric Fisher not set to return in 2022, the Colts are looking at having a new left tackle for the third season in a row.

Luckily for Indy, the answer may be someone that was on the roster last season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Colts are expected to re-sign offensive tackle Matt Pryor to a one-year, $5.5 million deal. Pryor's deal has a chance to be worth up to $6 million, according to a source.

The Colts acquired Pryor in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles before the start of the 2021 season. While the Colts were looking for Pryor to be a depth piece along the offensive line, he turned out to be much more.

Due to injuries and poor play from some of the other offensive tackles, Pryor started five games this past season and played admirably when called upon. According to Pro Football Focus, Pryor earned a 76.5 overall grade, ranking 25th out of 83 eligible tackles. His 75.2 pass block grade was the highest by any Colts offensive linemen in 2021.

At 6'7" and 338 pounds, Pryor is a massive presence that can play both left and right tackle. While he proved to be solid in pass protection, he also performed well with a 74.8 run block grade. In four games as the starter at right tackle, he paved the wave for running back Jonathan Taylor on many runs to that side.

Pryor's performance in 2021 earned him an opportunity to compete for the starting job in 2022. With Fisher not returning to the Colts, it was even more important that general manager Chris Ballard brought Pryor back to help solidify the left side of the line.

Pryor is a viable starting option for a team that has been looking for a solution at one of the most important positions. Even if Pryor does not end up starting at left tackle, he is, at worst, a very nice swing tackle option and can be called upon in a pinch in the event of an injury. 

The Colts have confidence in Pryor's ability and his upside as a developing player. If Pryor succeeds as the starter and continues to improve, the Colts may have found their long-term answer at left tackle.

