Colts Reportedly Finalize Deal for Wentz

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz will reportedly cost the Indianapolis Colts two draft picks in a trade finalized on Thursday, according to NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

Question is, will the 28-year-old quarterback thrive in being reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich after losing his job with the Philadelphia Eagles last season? If Reich can help Wentz regain the form of 2017, when they were together in Philly, then a 2021 third-round selection and conditional second-round pick that could turn into a first-round choice will be a small price to pay.

Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator when Wentz came into his own in 2017 with an 11-2 record. The quarterback completed 60.2% of his passes for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. The passer missed the playoffs and a Super Bowl LII triumph due to injury, but was named to the Pro Bowl and voted Second Team All-Pro.

The Colts are convinced they are close to contending for a Super Bowl after improving four wins to 11-5 in 2020 with a 27-24 road loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card playoffs.

A trade for Wentz was speculated for the past month because of his ties to Reich. General manager Chris Ballard assured the media in a season-ending video call that he understood the importance of addressing the position. The trade won’t be official until the new league year begins in March.

Wentz has four years and $98 million remaining on his contract, but he can also opt out after 2021. But realistically speaking, he’s not going to get that kind of money again unless he plays well with the Colts.

If he plays 75% of the snaps next season or if Wentz plays 70% of the snaps and the Colts make the playoffs, the conditional second-round selection becomes a first-round choice in 2022.

Wentz has a career record of 35-32-1 since being drafted second overall in 2016. But he became expendable after struggling last season, when he lost his job to Jalen Hurts after going 3-8-1. He completed a career-low 57.4% of his passes for 2,620 yards and 16 TDs with 15 interceptions. The Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson and hired Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as his replacement.

As news of the trade spread on social media, Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard offered his support with this tweet.

As much as Ballard hates to part with draft picks, the Colts were candid about needing a veteran quarterback to lead the offense after Philip Rivers retired. Rivers played his 17th season for $25 million.

Ballard has traded back in every draft to land more selections, so expect that trend to continue now that he’s given up two future picks. But the Colts have to address more needs to solidify themselves as legitimate title contenders.

Ten-year offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired, so that position becomes the utmost priority now that quarterback has been addressed. The Colts also need to surround Wentz with more weapons — wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is set to become a free agent. In fairness to Wentz, part of the problem with the Eagles was not being surrounded by enough playmakers.

Aside from Castonzo, the Colts have a strong offensive line returning intact. Running back Jonathan Taylor had a strong rookie year. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. overcame leg surgery to show promise. Backup running back Nyheim Hines is a dynamic playmaker, specifically on third down.

The Colts also must decide who will be backup quarterback, which depending upon how Wentz plays, could prove to be quite important. Jacob Eason, a 2020 fourth-round pick, didn't see the field as a rookie, and Ballard said he needs to see more of him before deciding the young player's role. Jacoby Brissett, who started in 2019 before becoming backup to Rivers, is set to become a free agent.