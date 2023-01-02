Colts Reveal Plan at Quarterback for Final Game of Season

After Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles was injured in Sunday's loss, interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced what the team intends to do at the position in their season finale this weekend.

During the Indianapolis Colts' brutal, 38-10 loss at the hands of the New York Giants on Sunday, quarterback Nick Foles took a huge shot from Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

This resulted in a rib injury that would sideline Foles for the rest of the game, but now that injury is for the remainder of the season.

On Monday, interim head coach Jeff Saturday said of the injury, “Nick’s sore, obviously, the whole side of his body. Yeah, obviously, he took a massive shot there and landed on the ball. So, a lot of pain. He’ll be down this week.”

With that news, Saturday said that the Colts will turn to Sam Ehlinger to finish the last contest against the Houston Texans with Matt Ryan serving as the backup.

Ehlinger has only three games under his belt, going 41-of-66 passing (62.1%) for 364 yards (5.5 YPA) and a ratio of 1 touchdown to 1 interception. He also has 12 carries for 66 yards (5.5 avg.) on the season.

The Texans have had a rough year as well, but have a decent passing defense, ranking 13th in the league in passing yards (3,356). They also rank bottom of the barrel in rushing yards allowed (2,698) and rushing yards per game (168.6).

This is a glaring statistic that essentially yells at offensive play-caller Parks Frazier to have the smash-mouth style that used to push the offense for the Colts. Will they try more passing downfield to open up the run? With the way this offense has played, it’s hard to tell.

The final game for the Colts is on Jan. 8 where they will host their divisional rival. What type of offensive attack will be seen? Will Ehlinger be able to push the ball, if needed? The 2022 season finishes for the Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium, and if Ehlinger has his way, it's a chance for a Colts' win and a chance to shine.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.