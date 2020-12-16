Colts’ Rigoberto Sanchez: ‘I Was Just Blessed to be Out There Today’

Just 15 days after surgery to remove a cancerous growth, Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez returned to the practice field on Wednesday, then did a Zoom video call with media to express his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received during his absence.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rigoberto Sanchez just appreciated being there.

He always has, since the Indianapolis Colts signed the undrafted punter in 2017, but Wednesday became unfathomably more important when Sanchez returned to the practice field 15 days after having a cancerous growth removed.

“It was just great to be around my brothers,” he said.

Sanchez decided he wouldn’t share certain details in a Zoom video call after practice — the type of cancer or specifics on follow-up treatment as well as his uncertain status for Sunday’s home game against Houston — but all that mattered this day was being back where he belongs with his Colts teammates.

When asked his level of activity, the 26-year-old specialist said he just laced up his cleats. From there, he’ll take it slow and day-by-day. And that’s enough for now, for him and for his team. Seeing him provided inspiration. Sanchez seeing his teammates meant even more.

“I’m just happy to be here talking to you guys,” Sanches said in his opening statement on the video call. “I’m just so thankful they caught it early and it didn’t spread anywhere around my body.”

He thanked as many people as possible for their support during this “crazy rollercoaster” — owner Jim Irsay and the Colts organization, his wife, teammates, players around the league, fans, doctors, trainers.

Sanchez also reiterated his appreciation for being with the Colts.

“I never took one day for granted, since the day I stepped into this building,” he said. “And definitely after this, I’m even more grateful, just to be out there around my brothers, watching them go to work … I was just blessed to be out there today.”

Rigoberto Sanchez shows up for a training camp practice in August. Robert Scheer/USA TODAY Sports

Sanchez recalled the last time he practiced, on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, when punting seemed normal but he sensed something was physically wrong when working on kickoffs. Not one to ever complain about any injury issues, the fact that he said something to an assistant prompted the Colts to get him checked out.

After the diagnosis, doctors expressed confidence that he could make a full recovery from surgery, which was set for Tuesday, Dec. 1. Sanchez pushed doctors to let him play in the Colts’ home game against the Tennessee Titans just two days before the procedure.

“I wasn’t going to do that to my team. It’s all about the team, you know?” he said. “At the end of the day, I don’t think they would have been able to get a punter in in time. And it wasn’t going to be any worse. That was already worst-case scenario. I was going to fight through the pain, whatever it was. No need to make a bigger deal than it is.

“I asked the doctor if it could get any worse and he said, ‘No.’ So I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m going to play. I’m going to do it for my brothers. They need me.’”

Sanchez averaged 50.8 yards on five punts, the third-highest game average of a fourth season that includes a career-best 47.2-yard average.

The Colts signed veteran punter Ryan Allen as a replacement for the past two games, but head coach Frank Reich expressed confidence before Sanchez’s surgery that “Rigo” could make it back this season and the punter hasn't been ruled out for Sunday.

Sanchez’s return provided an emotional lift to a Colts organization mourning the loss of longtime executive Greg Hylton, who died at 52 from cancer last week. The team will honor Hylton at Sunday’s game with “For Greg” helmet decals, ribbon lapel pins, special tribute T-shirts, a pregame video, and tribute in The Scout game program. Hylton was with the Colts for 23 years. His funeral visitation was Wednesday.

Sanchez might not be ready to take the playing field at Lucas Oil Stadium, but reassures he will enjoy every moment of being around the Colts.

“It’s amazing to be back,” he said.