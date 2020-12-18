HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Colts’ Rigoberto Sanchez Will Punt Sunday

Just 19 days since surgery to remove a cancerous growth, punter Rigoberto Sanchez will play in Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts game against the Texans.
INDIANAPOLIS — Rigoberto Sanchez is quite the quick healer.

The Indianapolis Colts fourth-year punter will return for Sunday’s home game against the Houston Texans after missing just two games since having Dec. 1 surgery to remove a cancerous growth.

Sanchez, 26, will handle his normal duties of punting, kickoffs, and as a holder for field goals, head coach Frank Reich said Friday.

“We are just happy he has had a good week, got up to speed real quickly and feel confident and excited that he is slated to be back in the lineup,” Reich said.

Sanchez returned to practice Wednesday and afterward chatted with the media in a video call in which he expressed his gratitude to his team, wife, fans, doctors and trainers.

“I’m just so thankful that they caught it early and it didn’t spread anywhere around my body,” Sanchez said. “I’m just so grateful for the doctors here in the Colts locker room and in Indiana as well.”

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez returned to practice on Wednesday, just 15 days after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous growth.

Sanchez is averaging a career-best 47.2 yards on 31 punts.

“I was already grateful before,” he said after practicing again. “Everybody has already asked me, ‘How do you feel?’ And I’m just like, ‘Man, I never took one day for granted since the day I stepped into this building.’ After this, I’m even more grateful just to be out there around my brothers watching them go to work. It’s been crazy watching them on TV and knowing all these guys. I was just blessed to be out there today.”

The last time Sanchez punted was two days before his surgery on Nov. 29, when he was advised by doctors that his condition wouldn’t be impacted. He relinquished kickoff duties to rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, but Sanchez averaged 50.8 yards on five punts.

In other status reports, Reich shared news of uncertainty about defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and tight end Mo Alie-Cox. Both are questionable. Buckner suffered an ankle injury this week, was limited in practice on Thursday and didn’t practice on Friday. Alie-Cox has missed practice with a knee issue.

Buckner is the anchor to a defensive line that is key to the Colts’ sixth-ranked defense. He leads the team with 21 quarterback hits. Without him due to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Colts gave up a season-high point total in a 45-26 home loss to the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 29.

Alie-Cox has had some breakout moments earlier this season with eight receptions for 161 yards and one TD in Weeks 2 and 3. The fourth-year pro has 28 receptions for 360 yards and two TDs. The receptions and receiving yards lead the team’s tight ends.

The Colts (9-4), who are trying to make the postseason for just the second time since 2015, enter Sunday as the AFC’s sixth playoff seed and are tied with the Titans atop the AFC South Division, but the Titans have the tiebreaker edge.

The Colts and Texans are playing for the second time in three weeks — the Colts won 26-20 on Dec. 6 at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines runs for a touchdown in a Dec. 6 road win against the Houston Texans.
