Colts Roster Moves Tracker: Cuts, Trades, and More

Keep up with all the latest moves from the Colts on roster cut day!
The Indianapolis Colts and the rest of the NFL must get their rosters down to 53 players by 4:00pm ET on Tuesday.

Teams are cutting players from their lineups throughout the day, even making trades. We've already seen the Colts part with several players in recent days but there are more moves to make.

Here, you can keep up with the latest from your Colts:

Colts waive interior offensive lineman Josh Seltzner.

Colts waive tight end Nikola Kalinic.

Colts waive promising rookie undrafted linebacker Forrest Rhyne.

Colts waive former CFL offensive tackle Jordan Murray.

Colts trade for Buccaneers linebacker Grant Stuard.

Colts waive coveted rookie undrafted offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark.

Colts release cornerback Anthony Chesley.

Colts' preseason star quarterback Sam Ehlinger expected to stick on roster as QB3.

Colts release veteran defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh.

Colts release rookie undrafted running back D'Vonte Price.

Colts make surprise move and release veteran running back Phillip Lindsay.

Colts cut rookie quarterback Jack Coan

What do you think about these moves? Leave your thoughts below in the comment section!

