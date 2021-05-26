Colts' Ryan Kelly Cracks Top 10 of PFF's Center Rankings

Quietly one of the most consistent centers in football, Indy's Ryan Kelly lands inside the top 10 of Pro Football Focus's center rankings

At some point, the reputation of one Ryan Kelly will match the production on the field.

Things seem to have taken a step in that direction this week, as the veteran center landed inside the top 10 of Pro Football Focus's top 32 center rankings.

The former first round pick in 2016 has started and played in 66 career games, serving as the front man for now six QBs in Colts history, providing the franchise with a steady stalwart in the center of the offense.

Quietly, he's been super consistent, putting up grades of 72.4, 60.4, 74.5, 73.0, and 69.0 through five seasons in PFF's grading metrics.

For that, Kelly finds himself inside PFF's top 10 at the position, coming in at No. 9 overall in the 2021 center rankings, according to Ben Linsey.

Here's what Linsey had to say about Kelly:

Kelly’s grading profile has never quite matched up with his leaguewide reputation that earned him a record-breaking center contract at the beginning of last season. That doesn’t mean he isn't one of the better centers in the league; he's just not quite in the elite tier. Kelly is the 11th-most valuable center in the league over the past three seasons, per PFF WAR.

Though it seems like PFF takes a bit of a shot at Kelly in the beginning, the analytics-based website remains rather high on the University of Alabama product, slotting him just ahead of Washington's Chase Roullier at No. 10.

Kelly will snap the football this fall to Carson Wentz, marking the seventh starting QB he'll snap to during his time in Indianapolis.

Overall, the AFC South is a loaded division when it comes to centers, as Jacksonville's Brandon Linder and Tennessee's Ben Jones cracked the top 10 as well, coming in at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

Houston's Justin Britt rounded out the AFC South centers, coming in at No. 26.

