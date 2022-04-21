Colts' Ryan Kelly Hoping Matt Ryan 'Lasts A Lot Longer' After QB Carousel

After dealing with five different starting quarterbacks in five seasons, Colts' Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly hopes that new starting quarterback Matt Ryan can put an end to the endless carousel at the most important position in football for Indianapolis.

Five years, five different starting quarterbacks.

While that's likely been a drag on the fanbase of the Indianapolis Colts, Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly has been front and center for it, having to adjust to five different quarterbacks five straight seasons.

At some point, that gets to be old, especially at the highest level of football. Fortunately for Kelly and the Colts, new starting quarterback Matt Ryan appears to have put an end to the quarterback carousel in Indianapolis, giving the Colts a steady presence under center one year after a rocky, up-and-down season with Carson Wentz at the helm.

Speaking to the media Wednesday during Phase 1 of the Offseason Training Activities at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Kelly spoke about how fired up he was to have Ryan in the facility, and that he hopes he lasts a lot longer than some of the previous signal callers in Indianapolis following the shocking retirement of Andrew Luck in 2019.

“Yeah, I didn’t know much. Fired up about him being here – 15 years I think is what he’s played. You don’t get to that long without being a hell of a quarterback," Kelly said regrading Ryan, according to video via Colts.com. "Since the day I met him, you can just tell he’s a great competitor, a great guy. I know they wouldn’t bring him in here if he didn’t have those two qualities behind him.

"Unfortunately, I sit up here for the last couple years and had a new quarterback every year so I’m hoping he lasts a lot longer," Kelly added. "I know he wants to play a long time, which is a great thing. He’s a great competitor and he’s learning the offense. Coming from a place where you just were for 15 years I’m sure can be pretty crazy. He’s been nothing but a great competitor and a great teammate already.”

Kelly certainly sounded frustrated talking about the endless quarterback carousel in Indianapolis, and rightfully so. Guys like Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz haven't been able to stick around longer than a year at the helm, though Rivers certainly wasn't due to success.

In steps Ryan, who brings significant Hall of Fame credentials to the plate at the position, which should give the Colts plenty of stability offensively one year after just needing some semblance of competency in the passing game to reach the playoffs before cratering hard and fast.

The good news is Ryan has hit the ground running with his new teammates and coaching staff from all accounts. We'll see how that plays out when the real games start and what that could do for the Colts' chances at contending right away in 2022.

