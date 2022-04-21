Skip to main content

Colts' Ryan Kelly Hoping Matt Ryan 'Lasts A Lot Longer' After QB Carousel

After dealing with five different starting quarterbacks in five seasons, Colts' Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly hopes that new starting quarterback Matt Ryan can put an end to the endless carousel at the most important position in football for Indianapolis.

Five years, five different starting quarterbacks. 

While that's likely been a drag on the fanbase of the Indianapolis Colts, Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly has been front and center for it, having to adjust to five different quarterbacks five straight seasons.

At some point, that gets to be old, especially at the highest level of football. Fortunately for Kelly and the Colts, new starting quarterback Matt Ryan appears to have put an end to the quarterback carousel in Indianapolis, giving the Colts a steady presence under center one year after a rocky, up-and-down season with Carson Wentz at the helm. 

Speaking to the media Wednesday during Phase 1 of the Offseason Training Activities at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Kelly spoke about how fired up he was to have Ryan in the facility, and that he hopes he lasts a lot longer than some of the previous signal callers in Indianapolis following the shocking retirement of Andrew Luck in 2019.

“Yeah, I didn’t know much. Fired up about him being here – 15 years I think is what he’s played. You don’t get to that long without being a hell of a quarterback," Kelly said regrading Ryan, according to video via Colts.com. "Since the day I met him, you can just tell he’s a great competitor, a great guy. I know they wouldn’t bring him in here if he didn’t have those two qualities behind him. 

"Unfortunately, I sit up here for the last couple years and had a new quarterback every year so I’m hoping he lasts a lot longer," Kelly added. "I know he wants to play a long time, which is a great thing. He’s a great competitor and he’s learning the offense. Coming from a place where you just were for 15 years I’m sure can be pretty crazy. He’s been nothing but a great competitor and a great teammate already.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kelly certainly sounded frustrated talking about the endless quarterback carousel in Indianapolis, and rightfully so. Guys like Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz haven't been able to stick around longer than a year at the helm, though Rivers certainly wasn't due to success. 

In steps Ryan, who brings significant Hall of Fame credentials to the plate at the position, which should give the Colts plenty of stability offensively one year after just needing some semblance of competency in the passing game to reach the playoffs before cratering hard and fast. 

The good news is Ryan has hit the ground running with his new teammates and coaching staff from all accounts. We'll see how that plays out when the real games start and what that could do for the Colts' chances at contending right away in 2022. 

Have thoughts on Ryan Kelly's stance on Matt Ryan? Drop a line in the comments section below. 

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

'We've Got Everything We Need' Reich Says Regarding Colts' Offensive Playmakers

By Josh Carney29 minutes ago
Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore (9) following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Dissects Gilmore Signing, Defensive Prospects

By Andrew Moore1 hour ago
USATSI_17245387
Draft

Hicks: Ranking the Top 12 Cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Zach Hicks5 hours ago
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Could Be Prime Landing Spot For Disgruntled Star WR

By Josh Carney9 hours ago
Houston Texans defensive back Terrence Brooks (8) trups up Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) as he carries the ball into the end zone Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts' Biggest Roster Needs Before the NFL Draft

By Jake Arthur13 hours ago
Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts
News

Colts had top Rookie Pass Rushing Edge... Sort of

By HH Staff14 hours ago
Colts' #52, Ben Banogu, right, joins teammates in stretching before Colts training camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at Grand Park in Westfield. Colts Training Camp
News

Selection Of Underwhelming EDGE Tabbed As Colts' Worst Draft Pick In Last 5 Years

By Josh CarneyApr 19, 2022
USATSI_10326893
Draft

5 Day Three Offensive Tackles that Fit the Colts

By Zach HicksApr 19, 2022