Colts Scout Shares Insight on Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS — Go back to a college game in 2018, when USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had no business coming down with a long touchdown pass.

Two Utah defenders were situated in front of him near the goal line. One of them was cornerback Julian Blackmon, whom the Colts drafted one round after Pittman in the third round of the recent NFL draft.

It’s a perfect example of how Pittman uses his 6-4, 223-pound size and uncanny ability to high-point a throw. He practically rips the ball away from the defenders for the touchdown. It's the first highlight in this clip.

That’s what Colts area scout Chris McGaha saw in Pittman, not just in games but in practice for the past two years.

“I told this to (GM) Chris (Ballard),” McGaha said of Pittman, “he’s somebody that, watching him in practice, I never saw him lose a one-on-one rep. I know that might sound crazy, but it’s true.

“I would really dial in when it was one-on-one time just to watch him compete and see what kind of competitor he was. And I’m not just kind of saying this, but I never saw him lose a one-on-one rep the times I was there for practice. I think it just speaks to his competitiveness.”

McGaha was also impressed by how Pittman handled success. The wide receiver would win those one-on-one battles, then just jog back to the huddle. All in a day’s work. Move onto the next play.

It’s common in today’s NFL for wide receivers to be attention-seeking divas when they make a play. Don’t expect to see that from Pittman. The son of an NFL running back of the same name is grounded and stays focused.

Pittman did it again to Utah last season.

Pittman was asked about the key to his physicality.

“I feel like I try to be diverse in what I can do,” he said. “I feel like I use my hands well – being a bigger guy people expect me to be physical and strong. So I have that but I can also do all the stuff that all the smaller guys can like the quick feet and route running.”

One of college’s most consistent wide receivers last season, he finished with 101 receptions for 1,275 yards and 11 TDs.

“Yeah, just showing up every day,” he said of his weekly routine. “When I say showing up like showing up, working hard, being there early and studying plays. It just leads to more opportunities and when they happen, you have prepared for them.”

As for winning so many of those 50-50 balls, Pittman admitted he played basketball in junior high, but didn’t see himself having a future in the sport. His ability to come down with those high throws is more about preparation combined with expectation.

“I think it’s more of a mindset thing,” he said.

Pittman expects to make plays. And now he expects himself to be an impact player with the Colts.

“I just know Michael is a big kid, he’s a reliable target, he’s a physical player, he’s fast,” McGaha said. “He’s a guy who kind of plays above the rim. He kind of brings an element that we were missing to our wideout room, that big-body presence. I’m really excited about Michael.”