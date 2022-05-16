Colts' Second-Round Pick Alec Pierce Signs Contract

Colts second-round draft pick Alec Pierce has signed his rookie contract with the team.

The Indianapolis Colts announced that 2022 second-round draft pick Alec Pierce has signed his four-year rookie contract.

The wide receiver out of Cincinnati was selected with the 53rd-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke about Pierce after the draft:

We added some unique guys that I think is going to add some explosive ability to our offense. I mean Pierce, he’s got really good size, has really good vertical speed. He’s got work to do, but like any rookie receiver that comes into the league. But we think he’s got a chance to really ascend. Just put on the Notre Dame game. I mean he played about as well as you could play against a top-five college football team. So, excited to get him

The Colts entered the draft needing a jolt in the receiving corps badly, and that's exactly what they got with their first pick in Pierce.

At 6'3", 211 with 33-inch arms and 4.41 speed, Pierce gives the Colts a tremendous downfield threat on the outside to pair with Michael Pittman Jr. Pierce stretches the field and is aggressive at the catch point, which fits well with new Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

Pierce and the Colts' rookies hit the practice field for the first time over the weekend for rookie minicamp and Pierce was a standout. He used his size and tracking ability to make a pair of impressive end-zone snags on Saturday afternoon.

The only remaining unsigned players from the Colts' draft class are third-round picks Jelani Woods and Bernhard Raimann.

