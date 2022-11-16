Here's Why Colts' Secondary is Underrated

When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts, adversity seemed more of a mountain than anything resembling an obstacle. It’s been a whirlwind for Indy.

Defense travels, they say. No matter the weather, the players, or the stadium, a great defense will prevail.

With the team starting abysmal on offense, the Colts' defense has shouldered most of the load en route to four wins (all within a score), many times sealing the game to avoid last-second heroics from the opponent. With offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and head coach Frank Reich being fired, every sign should point to the defense struggling.

Then, out of nowhere, owner Jim Irsay hires former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach, who has no NFL coaching experience. The news outlets, as well as myself, saw a potential that the Colts' defense could begin to struggle with this move.

However, this has been anything but the case under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. What is the state of the Colts' defense? That's what I'm here to break down today.

Since there’s simply too much to examine in one fell swoop, I’ll be covering the Colts' defensive backs (cornerbacks/safeties), linebackers (inside/outside), and the defensive line (ends/tackles) in three separate articles. To kick things off, let’s start with the group that has been the 'closer,' if you will, for the Colts: the secondary.

Stephon Gilmore | CB [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Headed by the lock-down cornerback, the Colts' secondary has been nearly lights-out all season, despite having an offense that has often been inefficient, replete with three and-outs, and downright terrible to support. Even with this being the case, the Colts are top 10 in total yards, yards per game, passing yards per game, and rushing yards per game, and this is a dinner-course sample to digest with 10 games in the books. This efficiency is very large part, thanks to the performance of the entire secondary. While we’re on that, let’s transition into the man known as the 'Gilly-Lock.' Gilmore is now an 11th-year veteran who has shown nearly zero regression on the wrong side of 30. Now at age 32, he’s better than ever. Shutting out the final gasps from Kansas City, Denver, and Las Vegas, Gilmore continues to perform at an incredibly high level. I don’t see that changing with the inspiring Saturday at the helm now. Rodney McLeod | S © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Along with Gilmore in the veteran department is McLeod, a fellow 11th-year pro. This was an acquisition of the 2022 season for Indianapolis from the Philadelphia Eagles, and it has paid off well for the safety. Ranked fifth on the team in tackles behind only linebackers Zaire Franklin (97) and Bobby Okereke (86), defensive tackle Grover Stewart (52), and cornerback Kenny Moore II (51), McLeod has fit well into Bradley’s defensive schemes. McLeod also tied for third on the team in passes defended with Moore and Franklin (3). Kenny Moore II | CB © Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK Speaking of Moore, the sixth-year pro has been a staple of this defense through multiple coordinators, quarterbacks, and coaches. Yet, he has played well and continues to be a nice addition in the secondary. The 2021 Pro Bowler has been the go-to for the toughest of slot coverage in 2022, often taking on the opposing No. 1 receiver if Gilmore isn’t. Moore also complemented the defense with pressures, with a sack on the season and four tackles for a loss. Can Moore return to repeat as a Pro Bowler? We’ll see. He's a great blend of veteran and youth, but the next defensive back is an up-and-coming star on defense. Isaiah Rodgers | CB Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Rodgers has been one of the 'quiet' players in the Colts' secondary simply because his usage is, as some would say, underwhelming. When involved in the game, he has shown he can defend the best the league has to offer, just ask Davante Adams, who struggled to create separation from Rodgers. Rodgers nearly picked off a comeback pass from quarterback Derek Carr. Rodgers knew the route and ran it for Adams. Youth is very important for a defense, and the Colts have this with Rodgers. Julian Blackmon | S Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Blackmon is in his third year in the Horseshoe and has played well when healthy. 2020 was when he truly showed his potential as a newcomer coming out of the University of Utah. It also was Blackmon's healthiest, most productive season. Following, injuries plagued the 2021 season and have spilled a bit into 2022. Currently, Blackmon is set into packages with the defense and takes a backseat in total tackles to fellow safety Rodney Thomas II. Sharing playing time with both rookies Thomas and Nick Cross, it remains to be seen whether Bradley will use Blackmon more as the road to the postseason nears, or if the former rookie standout will continue being a piece, rather than the piece. Rodney Thomas II & Nick Cross | S Jenna Watson/IndyStar Staff-USA TODAY Sports Rounding out the secondary are the rookies Cross and Thomas. Cross and Thomas were both 2022 Colts draft picks. Quickly, Indy received a nice spark from the youngsters. Thomas has more to show on the sheet, but Cross has shown his speed, versatility, and savvy in the ever-evolving safety position. As for Thomas, he has the ninth-most tackles on the team. He also has one of the Colts' four interceptions as a team. The presence of playmaking ability from two rookies, right out of the gate, should make the Indianapolis faithful happy and hopeful for progression in the future. Bottom Line [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

The Colts' secondary has proven, time and time again, that it's up for a challenge and a genuine fight. The secondary has been gassed at times from being on the field for prolonged stretches, but outside of this, there is little to criticize the secondary for.

The defensive backs deserve praise over every other position group for the Colts. As Saturday continues to 'drink from a fire hydrant' and push to prove the doubters wrong, this Colts secondary will continue to push all opposing offenses into tough situations down the field and challenge the best receivers in the league in any case.

