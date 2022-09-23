Skip to main content

Colts' Shaquille Leonard, Bernhard Raimann Ruled Out vs. Chiefs

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann are out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
The Indianapolis Colts have ruled linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (ankle) out ahead of Sunday's home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to head coach Frank Reich.

Leonard remains out after undergoing a procedure on his back in June. He has, however, been practicing since the regular season began as he works on getting back into condition to play at a high level.

“It’s feeling better than it was last week," Leonard told reporters this week. "So, just continue to stack the days up, wait for that moment to come and just make a decision from there.”

With Leonard out, Zaire Franklin has been starting at MIKE linebacker, totaling 18 tackles (1 for loss).

Raimann's absence is just a small speed bump in his progression as a rookie. He's been rotating with starting left tackle Matt Pryor throughout the first two games, playing 12 snaps at left tackle in Week 1 and 15 snaps in Week 2 despite the Colts playing only half of the snaps in Week 2 that they played the week before.

Also appearing on the injury report this week are safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip), Franklin (shoulder), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back), wide receiver Alec Pierce (concussion), wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (shoulder). The Colts will release the remainder of their Week 3 injury report later Friday afternoon, which we will bring your way.

The Colts host the Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00pm ET on Sunday.

