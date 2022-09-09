Skip to main content

Indianapolis Colts' Shaquille Leonard Ruled Out vs. Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans.

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled linebacker Shaquille Leonard out for Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans, per head coach Frank Reich.

Leonard had a procedure on his back in June and has been rehabbing for his return ever since. He missed the veteran minicamp and all of training camp but returned to practice in an official capacity this week. However, it appears the Colts still would like to give him a little more time to acclimate into football shape and strength.

Leonard spoke with reporters earlier this week and sounded excited to be back with his teammates on the practice field.

"It feels amazing, especially just kind of being back with the group, being back with the guys, being involved," Leonard said. "It’s all kind of just been on the outside looking in, so just being a part of the team again, a part of the defense, it feels good."

Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) looks on from the bench during a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite the jubilation of his return, Leonard was noncommital about his status on Sunday and sounded like he and the team wanted to be cautious first.

"No, I’m going to make sure we make the right decisions," Leonard said regarding returning to playing action already. "I don’t want to go out there and hurt the team. If I’m ready to rock and roll, I’ll be ready to rock and roll but me as a competitor, even though I want to be out there, if I can. So, just want to make sure I make the right decision."

In Leonard's absence, expect to see Zaire Franklin at MIKE linebacker, Bobby Okereke at WILL, and E.J. Speed at SAM.

Have thoughts on this week's game? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts win 31-3.
News

Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Texans in Week 1

By Andrew Moore
Dec 6, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

Locked On Colts: Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Must-Starts vs. Texans

By Jake Arthur
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) incites the crowd in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Injury Report: Shaquille Leonard Update

By HH Staff
Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Fantasy Week 1: Who Starts vs. Texans?

By Jake Arthur
Matt Ryan Colts Uniform Preseason
News

NFL.com Ranks the QBs, Where's Matt Ryan?

By HH Staff
Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts’ DT DeForest Buckner the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Texans

By Andrew Moore
Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates his first touchdown of the game with teammates in the second half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan to Lead Lopsided Victory vs. Texans?

By Jake Arthur
Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) makes a reception as Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) defends during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

A Colts Podcast Dissects Colts vs. Texans Week 1 Matchup

By Andrew Moore