The Indianapolis Colts have ruled linebacker Shaquille Leonard out for Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans, per head coach Frank Reich.

Leonard had a procedure on his back in June and has been rehabbing for his return ever since. He missed the veteran minicamp and all of training camp but returned to practice in an official capacity this week. However, it appears the Colts still would like to give him a little more time to acclimate into football shape and strength.

Leonard spoke with reporters earlier this week and sounded excited to be back with his teammates on the practice field.

"It feels amazing, especially just kind of being back with the group, being back with the guys, being involved," Leonard said. "It’s all kind of just been on the outside looking in, so just being a part of the team again, a part of the defense, it feels good."

Despite the jubilation of his return, Leonard was noncommital about his status on Sunday and sounded like he and the team wanted to be cautious first.

"No, I’m going to make sure we make the right decisions," Leonard said regarding returning to playing action already. "I don’t want to go out there and hurt the team. If I’m ready to rock and roll, I’ll be ready to rock and roll but me as a competitor, even though I want to be out there, if I can. So, just want to make sure I make the right decision."

In Leonard's absence, expect to see Zaire Franklin at MIKE linebacker, Bobby Okereke at WILL, and E.J. Speed at SAM.

