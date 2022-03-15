Skip to main content

Report: Colts Sign CB with Gus Bradley Ties

Colts are reportedly making their first outside signing in NFL free agency.

The Indianapolis Colts have started the 2022 '"legal tampering" period on the quiet side of things despite having the most cap space in the NFL.

However, they finally decided to dip into the outside market on Tuesday afternoon.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Colts have agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Brandon Facyson. The four-year corner spent the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he started nine games and tallied 55 tackles, 13 pass deflections, and his first career interception.

Facyson has spent every season of his career under the tutelage of Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Facyson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent the first three seasons of his career in LA. He then followed Bradley to Las Vegas in 2021 and does so again in 2022.

At 6'2" and 197 pounds, with 32 3/4 in. arms, he is the type of tall, long corner that Colts general manager Chris Ballard loves to bring on. The 27-year old is also coming off the best season of his career, making this signing a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Colts.

As of now, this looks to be a depth signing for the Colts. Indy is currently set at cornerback with Kenny Moore II, Rock Ya-Sin, and Isaiah Rodgers entrenched as the starters. Facyson brings in a nice depth piece that can step in as a starter at outside corner if one of those guys goes down due to injury. He can also bring help to the special teams unit as he has played over 53% of his team's special teams snaps in three out of his four seasons.

While not a flashy signing, Facyson should contribute to this Colts team and help provide competition to a position that is always in need of more talent.

Have thoughts on the Colts signing of Brandon Facyson? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know how you feel!

