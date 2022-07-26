Colts Sign Former Chargers and Buccaneers WR

The Indianapolis Colts don't have many questions on their roster heading into the 2022 season, but a persistent one is questionable depth at wide receiver after Michael Pittman.

The Colts made a move to try and address that concern with the addition of John Hurst who has spent time the last two seasons with the LA Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Doug Kyed reported the news on Twitter.

"The Colts are signing ex-Chargers and Bucs WR John Hurst to a one-year deal, per source," wrote Kyed on Twitter.

Hurst went to West Georgia where he was named to the All-Decade team for the Wolves. He had 77 catches for 1,242 yards and 12 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

Hurst was undrafted out of college and signed with Tampa Bay following the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the Buccaneers squad but was placed on injured reserve before the season.

After being activated mid-season of his rookie year, he was waived so that he could be re-signed to the practice squad.

He didn't last with the Buccaneers, and the Chargers signed him to their practice squad where he remained for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Hurst returned to the Buccaneers' practice squad for the 2021 season, but he has now been signed by the Colts.

Hurst doesn't appear to pose a threat to the likes of rookie Alec Pierce for targets in 2022, but he represents a player who will get a chance to prove he belongs when the Colts open camp this week.