Colts Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

The Colts signed safety Ibraheim Campbell and tight end David Wells to the practice squad. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts have made a pair of additions to the practice squad, signing free-agent safety Ibraheim Campbell and tight end David Wells.

Campbell (5'11", 210, 29 years old) has been on and off the Colts' practice squad since 2020. He was elevated to the active roster three times last season. He was waived during preseason roster cuts this summer but is now back with the team.

Since being made a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft, Campbell has spent time with the Houston Texans (2017), Dallas Cowboys (2018), New York Jets (2018), Green Bay Packers (2018-19), Tennessee Titans (2020), and is making his second stint with the Colts (2020-present).

In 58 career games (15 starts), Campbell has 11 tackles (2 for loss), 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass breakup, and 1 quarterback hit.

Wells (6'6", 260, 26 years old) was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft and has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19), New England Patriots (2020), and Atlanta Falcons (2021). He has no regular-season NFL experience.

