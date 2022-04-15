The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed free-agent offensive tackle Brandon Kemp.

Originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, Kemp spent his rookie year on the practice squad and then all of 2021 on Injured Reserve following an injury to his labrum.

Kemp (6'7", 310, 25 years old) hasn't yet seen NFL action but was a highly experienced, decorated player at Valdosta State. After 38 career starts, Kemp earned D2CCA All-America Second-Team honors and was named a First Team and Second-Team All-Gulf South Conference selection.

As an NFL prospect, Kemp's blend of size and athleticism remains intriguing:

Kemp now joins a Colts offensive tackle group featuring Braden Smith, Matt Pryor, Shon Coleman, Carter O'Donnell, and Jordan Murray. The team could use another potential left tackle option with experience to compete against Pryor for the starting left tackle spot.

For now, we'll see how Kemp fits into the rotation once training camp arrives near the end of July.

What do you think of this move? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Get your copy today!