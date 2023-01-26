Will Colts Re-Sign Yannick Ngakoue? ESPN Insider Prediction

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue is a free agent after the season. Will the Colts re-sign him?

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue has been a model of consistency during his time in the NFL. With at least eight sacks in his first-eight seasons in the NFL, he joined some elite company that included some legends of the game.

But his deficiencies in the run game have made him a liability at times too. Pro Football Focus (PFF) rated Ngakoue 109th out of 120-eligible edge rushers in the NFL, largely because of his 43.7 grade against the run.

He also had 9.5 sacks which led the team.

Ngakoue is coming off a two-year $26-million contract that he originally signed with the Raiders. He'll likely command similar money on the open market.

Should the Colts re-sign him?

ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates believes the Colts need the veteran presence.

Yes. Ngakoue has switched teams a lot for a player who is 27 years old, but that should stop this offseason. The Colts are in a rebuild, but this one could be executed in a hurry if they figure out their QB room. Ngakoue is a sack specialist (9.5 in 2022), and a deal could come to around $15 million per season. -- Field Yates, ESPN

Ngakoue will likely never be a plus defender against the run. His 43.7 grade in 2022 was actually considerably higher than his career-low 28.2 in 2021, making him expendable in Las Vegas.

But teams will pay a premium for sacks. Ngakoue has gotten to the quarterback consistently in his time in the NFL, and the Colts will likely try and bring him back in 2023.