Colts Signing Former Bills/Dolphins Punter

The Indianapolis Colts look to have found their replacement for punter Rigoberto Sanchez who was lost to an injury earlier this week.
The Indianapolis Colts lost punter Rigboberto Sanches to an achilles injury on Tuesday. It didn't take long for them to sign his replacement.

The Colts worked out half a dozen punters on Wednesday and settled on Matt Haack, most recently of the Buffalo Bills according to Mike Garafolo.

"Haack was released by the Bills the other day," wrote Garafolo on Twitter. "Finds work with the Colts quickly after beating out six other punters in a workout today. Indy lost Rigoberto Sanchez to a torn Achilles yesterday."

Haack was in a battle with Matt Araiza with the Bills before eventually losing the job to the sixth-round draft choice.

He spent last season in Buffalo and averaged 42.9 yards per punt. Prior to joining the Bills last season, Haack spent four years with the Miami Dolphins where he averaged 44.7 yards per punt.

Haack should get a chance to jump right into the action as the starting punter. He could debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the Colts wrap up their preseason games on Saturday in Tampa.

 

