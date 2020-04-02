Colts Social Media Connections: Jack Doyle Behind The Scenes; Coach Matt Eberflus Dancing

INDIANAPOLIS — To steal the opening line from Indianapolis Colts tight end and hometown fan favorite Jack Doyle, “What’s up, Hoosiers?”

As the days of a stay-home situation extend to weeks, the Indianapolis native and Pro Bowl star was among several Colts getting involved in social media to stay connected to fans. And there was a lot of Doyle.

Here’s his message on the importance of people being safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

In case you didn’t get enough of Doyle, the Colts tweeted out an entertaining behind-the-scenes look at life in his house with his family. Yeah, the interaction with the kiddos is priceless.

Although not on par with Mr. “Jack of All Trades,” Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus probably won’t hear the end of being apart of a brief video with his family. Perhaps he can blame it on his girls, who he joined for a quick dance routine.

New Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie was joined by young son Elijah for a message tweeted out to fans by the team.

Another new Colts cornerback, Xavier Rhodes, sat down to chat with the team in a video shared through the team’s Twitter page.

And in keeping with the trend, the latest Indianapolis native to join the Colts, recently signed defensive tackle Sheldon Day, gave a shout-out to fans, too.

In case any fans missed it, retired Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was joined by Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton in wishing fans the best and encouraging them to stay safe as part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's message to the public on Twitter.