AllColts
Top Stories
News

Colts Social Media Connections: Jack Doyle Behind The Scenes; Coach Matt Eberflus Dancing

PhilB24

INDIANAPOLIS — To steal the opening line from Indianapolis Colts tight end and hometown fan favorite Jack Doyle, “What’s up, Hoosiers?”

As the days of a stay-home situation extend to weeks, the Indianapolis native and Pro Bowl star was among several Colts getting involved in social media to stay connected to fans. And there was a lot of Doyle.

Here’s his message on the importance of people being safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

In case you didn’t get enough of Doyle, the Colts tweeted out an entertaining behind-the-scenes look at life in his house with his family. Yeah, the interaction with the kiddos is priceless.

Although not on par with Mr. “Jack of All Trades,” Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus probably won’t hear the end of being apart of a brief video with his family. Perhaps he can blame it on his girls, who he joined for a quick dance routine.

New Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie was joined by young son Elijah for a message tweeted out to fans by the team.

Another new Colts cornerback, Xavier Rhodes, sat down to chat with the team in a video shared through the team’s Twitter page.

And in keeping with the trend, the latest Indianapolis native to join the Colts, recently signed defensive tackle Sheldon Day, gave a shout-out to fans, too.

In case any fans missed it, retired Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was joined by Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton in wishing fans the best and encouraging them to stay safe as part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's message to the public on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colts Coach Frank Reich Convinced Philip Rivers Still An Elite QB

The Colts looked at the past two years of Rivers' games before deciding the 38-year-old passer still possessed the talent and skill to play at a top level.

PhilB24

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Reaches Out To Public With Bob Seger Song

The strumming NFL owner with an affinity for music wanted to encourage people to be smart and play it safe during the coronavirus pandemic and offered assurance that life would eventually return to normalcy.

PhilB24

Is Wide Receiver Now Colts' No. 1 Priority?

The Thursday addition of three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes shores up a thin position, which could also mean GM Chris Ballard can now focus more on bolstering his pass catchers.

PhilB24

by

Footballfan55

New Colts Cornerback Xavier Rhodes Looks To Bounce Back From Subpar Season

Released after seven seasons with Minnesota, the three-time Pro Bowl cover guy had a disappointing 2019, although the Vikings wanted to bring him back for less money. He instead opted for a one-year deal with the Colts, who were thin at the position.

PhilB24

Defensive Tackle Sheldon Day Coming Home

Colts agree to terms with Indianapolis native, who adds much-needed depth on the defensive line as a run-plugging role player.

PhilB24

by

Footballfan55

Where Colts Stand In Free Agency

A series of roster moves added three expensive players and subtracted three to save salary cap space. Colts general manager Chris Ballard now must decide how much he likes any smart buys still available.

PhilB24

Unlikely Heroes Help Propel Colts Past Texans

Colts claim first place in AFC South Division for first time since 2015 with a hard-fought, 30-23 home win over the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

Johnny Football

Colts Survive Broncos on Adam Vinatieri's 51-Yard Field Goal in Final Minute

NFL's oldest player shakes off two earlier misses to save Colts from an ugly home loss in a sloppy game dominated by defenses.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

J Hager

Colts Celebrating Big Plays In T-Shirts

Tight end Eric Ebron, linebacker Darius Leonard had images of standout Sunday moments added to T-shirts for a fun fashion statement.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

J Hager

To Whom Does Colts' Philip Rivers Have To Prove What?

After 16 NFL seasons, veteran QB has learned that his first priority in joining Colts is to be a good teammate and leader in the locker room. He ignores outside noise. Those who matter are his family and teammates.

PhilB24

by

Footballfan55