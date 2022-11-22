Colts to Don Special Uniforms vs. Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts will have a slightly different look when they hit the field this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

The team announced on Tuesday that they will sport their 1950s home throwback threads.

"The Colts will celebrate the team’s rich NFL history by wearing replica uniforms of the 1956 Colts, whose roster included multiple Pro Football Hall of Famers and was led by Hall of Fame coach Weeb Ewbank, a native of Richmond, Ind.," the team stated. "What’s more, the Colts Cheerleaders – the NFL’s first cheer squad dating back to 1954 – also will wear throwback uniforms for this special game."

© Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Colts went on to describe details of the throwback gameday theme experience for Monday.

Via Indianapolis Colts. Helmet. The now iconic Horseshoe originated on the back of the Colts helmet and will return there for this game. Via Indianapolis Colts. Player Numbers. Numbers on the throwback jerseys will change slightly to mirror Colts uniforms from the 1950s. Numbers are also higher on the shoulder panel than the present-day uniform.

Numbers on the throwback jerseys will change slightly to mirror Colts uniforms from the 1950s. Numbers are also higher on the shoulder panel than the present-day uniform. Stripes. The shoulder panel on the throwback jersey, as well as player socks, will feature three classic stripes instead of the two used on the present-day uniform. The pants will sport a single stripe rather than the two used today. Via Indianapolis Colts. Colts Cheer Throwback Uniform. The Colts Cheerleaders will wear a replica uniform reminiscent of classic cheer squad uniforms from that era. Via Indianapolis Colts. Official Historic Logo – “Bucking Horse.” A nod to the team’s roots, the now familiar “Bucking Horse” logo is the team’s official historic logo and will be featured in gameday elements, as well as on merchandise available to fans.

The Colts last wore these uniforms in Week 12 of 2021 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; a 38-31 loss.

