Colts' Star iDL Cracks ESPN's Top 5 Of Positional Rankings

Coming off of a terrific 2020 season, Indianapolis Colts' defensive tackle DeForest Buckner continues to garner attention from the national media, cracking ESPN's top 5 of the interior defensive lineman rankings ahead of the 2021 season.

At this point, Indianapolis Colts fans know just how great DeForest Buckner is —and can be.

On Tuesday though, the Colts and its fanbase received some affirmation on just how great Buckner is, seeing the All-Pro caliber interior defensive lineman land at No. 3 in ESPN's interior defensive lineman positional rankings ahead of the 2021 season.

Buckner previously ranked No. 4 in the rankings ahead of the 2020 season, but after a year in which he recorded 9.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 26 quarterback hits, Buckner rose one spot in the rankings to No. 3.

For the positional rankings, ESPN polled more than 50 NFL executives, coaches, and players. Buckner slotted as high as No. 2 in the rankings and as low as No. 6, putting him comfortably in the top 5 portion of the rankings, which is about right.

Pro Football Focus previously ranked Buckner at No. 5 overall in its positional rankings in late May. In ESPN's rankings, Buckner falls in line behind Los Angeles' Aaron Donald, and Kansas City's Chris Jones.

Buckner set the tone of disruption in his first year with the Colts, posting 58 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus gave Buckner a stellar 89.7 grade on the season. "He's a damn problem," an NFC exec said. "Once he gets those long arms on you, he can drive you back. Doesn't stop coming each play. Incredible motor." The Colts defense improved from 16th to 8th in total defense ranking year-over-year, and the trade with the 49ers for Buckner was a catalyst. Indianapolis allowed 3.7 yards per rush when Buckner was on the field and 4.9 yards per rush when he was on the sideline. Buckner is also highly effective as an edge defender, winning on 33.3% of his edge rushes to lead all NFL defensive players. He tied for the team lead in total pressures.

Buckner is an absolute force inside, one that teams must game plan to try and take away. As is the case consistently on a week-to-week basis, teams can't take him away, much like the NFC exec says, referring to Buckner as "a damn problem."

It was obvious right from the jump that Buckner was a game-changer for the Colts' defense, and the numbers point that out, as the article states. Seeing the Colts jump from 16th to 8th in total defense from 2019 to 2020 has a lot to do with health, but also the pressure and attention Buckner brings inside.

Seeing the 27-year-old All-Pro ranked so highly and thought of as one of the best in the game from execs, coaches and peers is great to see. Oftentimes in this era, players in Indianapolis can be overlooked. It appears that's not the case with Buckner.

