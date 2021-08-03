Sports Illustrated home
Colts' Star OL Spotted Wearing Walking Boot At Tuesday's Practice

The tough injury news keeps rolling in for the Indianapolis Colts on the offensive side of the football as star guard Quenton Nelson was spotted wearing a walking boot on his right foot Tuesday.
Less than a week into training camp and the Indianapolis Colts are starting to look like a M.A.S.H. unit on the offensive side of the football.

One day after the news of Carson Wentz's surgery came down the pipe, star left guard Quenton Nelson was spotted wearing a walking boot on his right foot Tuesday, causing him to miss the Colts' first padded practice of training camp in Westfield. 

Nelson had his foot stepped on in practice Monday, causing him to miss some snaps before eventually returning and closing out practice with the starting unit. Following Monday's practice, head coach Frank Reich said he, "“He dinged his foot. I think he got stepped on. We’ll have to see.”

Well, waiting to see has resulted in Nelson showing up in a walking boot on his right foot, which is never truly a good sign. Though walking boots are much more common now, it's still a cause for concern with the All-Pro guard, especially with the struggles the offensive line has had in training camp to date with guys like Eric Fisher on PUP, Ryan Kelly missing time with an elbow injury, and backups like Sam Tevi, Joey Hunt and Jake Eldrenkamp struggling in elevated roles. 

Reich should be able to provide an update on the Nelson foot injury following Tuesday's first padded practice. Hopefully it's nothing too serious. 

Have thoughts on the Quenton Nelson foot injury and what it means for the Colts? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) lines up for stretches during practice Saturday, July 31, 2021.
