    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    NFL.com Analyst Identifies Colts As One Of Four 'Sneaky Contenders' Despite Slow Start

    Don't write off the Indianapolis Colts just yet, writes one NFL.com analyst. Despite a slow start, the Colts are still viewed in some circles as a "sneaky contender." (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Author:
    Publish date:

    It would be understandable to write the Indianapolis Colts off at 1-4 as true contenders in the NFL, but one NFL.com analyst preaches caution in doing that. 

    Bucky Brooks, a former NFL defensive back and current scout and analyst for NFL.com and FOX Sports, listed the Colts as one of four "sneaky contenders" in the NFL despite a slow start. 

    At 1-4, the Colts are just one game out of the cellar in the AFC South, yet Brooks still believes in the current version of the Colts, who are dealing with key injuries to star left guard Quenton Nelson and standout right tackle Braden Smith along the offensive line, not to mention a banged up secondary on the defensive side of the football. 

    Brooks listed the Colts with the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers as his four sneaky contender candidates in the NFL who are off to slow starts. 

    Here's what the NFL.com analyst had to say about the Colts' chances moving forward: 

    I know a 1-4 record has the Colts positioned near the cellar in the AFC South, but pay attention to how Frank Reich's squad is playing. The team is coming off an overtime loss in Baltimore that showed the offense's potential with Carson Wentz at the helm. If the running game picks up steam and the defense plays the run like it has the last couple weeks, the Colts could get hot down the stretch and sneak into the playoffs. 

    It's hard to dispute anything Brooks said about the Colts despite the 1-4 start. Yes, the record looks very ugly, and yes the collapse to the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game was as bad as it gets, but there's plenty to feel good about with this team. 

    The offense is very clearly making strides through the air and on the ground, and a banged-up offensive line is going to get healthy here in a few weeks and should return to one of the better groups in football once again. 

    The defense has to figure it out though. The pass rush has been nonexistent, and the secondary has really struggled overall, allowing far too many big plays through the air. 

    Indianapolis's schedule looks pretty daunting in the next month or so with the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans still on deck, but aside from a Christmas Day matchup with the Arizona Cardinals things shape up well down the stretch for the Colts, who will face the Texans one more time, the Jacksonville Jaguars twice, as well as the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

    That stretch could allow the Colts to get hot and get back into the race, health permitting.

    Have thoughts on Bucky Brooks listing the Colts as a sneaky contender? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

    Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) passes the ball to Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
    News

    NFL.com Analyst Identifies Colts As One Of Four 'Sneaky Contenders' Despite Slow Start

    1 minute ago
    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) receives the ball Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield Indiana Tuesday Aug 17 2021
    News

    Colts Announce Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Week 6 Matchup With Texans

    1 hour ago
    Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) dives for the end zone while Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Texans | Week 6 | Predictions & Picks

    18 hours ago
    Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Texans | Week 6

    21 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) blocks Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Colts 089
    News

    Colts Announce Official Injury Report vs. Texans

    22 hours ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Texans Matchup

    Oct 15, 2021
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball past Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) chases during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Texans Showdown

    Oct 15, 2021
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives over the pile for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
    News

    Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. Emerging As Key Offensive Weapons For Colts

    Oct 14, 2021