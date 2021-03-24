Colts Still in Talks With Free Agent Receiver, NFL Insider Says

Though the Colts have let T.Y. Hilton test the open market, the franchise is still in talks with the long-time Colt, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says.

There's still a possibility the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard bring longtime star receiver T.Y. Hilton back in free agency.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the franchise remains in talks with Hilton, though the veteran receiver was allowed to hit the open market in free agency.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Rapoport stated he would not rule out the possibility of a reunion between Hilton and the Colts.

"They're still in talks with T.Y. Hilton," Rapoport said. "I would definitely not rule out him being back; I think it's definitely a possible. I know of a few teams that didn't get receivers that are interested in him, and still talking to him. The thing that's a little different from T.Y. compared to some players is that he is very smart and he is very savvy. Could he have signed on Friday and stayed in Indy? I think he could have."

Rapoport added that Hilton doesn't appear to be in a hurry to sign anywhere, and is still trying to improve on the deal he could get in free agency.

This shouldn't surprise anyone, considering Ballard asked Hilton for the chance to match his best offer last week. Ballard has stated all along he wants to keep Hilton in Indy, but the GM won't overpay for the 31-year-old receiver.

What is surprising in the revelation from Rapoport that Hilton could have signed with the Colts on Friday and ended the free agent frenzy. It's unknown what an offer may have looked like for Hilton, but it's clear the Colts are in the thick of things with the third-leading receiver in franchise history.

The WR market is starting to dry up, so expect things to pick up in the next few days with Hilton. The expectation remains — at least for me — that he returns to Indy to play with Carson Wentz.