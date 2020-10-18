SI.com
Colts Survive Scare From Bengals

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal catches a TD pass in Sunday's home win over the Cincinnati Bengals.Colin Boyle/USA TODAY Sports

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Before the Indianapolis Colts could seemingly blink, they were down 21-0 on Sunday.

But, fortunate for them, they were losing to the Cincinnati Bengals and one of the NFL’s worst defenses. No lead is safe for the Bengals, and they proved it.

Quarterback Philip Rivers got hot with three touchdown passes and the Colts came back, then when the defenses stiffened in the second half, the Bengals missed a field goal off an upright while the Colts made a kick.

The Colts’ 31-27 home win at Lucas Oil Stadium didn’t go according to plan, but they achieved the desired result. They improve to 4-2 and get to enjoy a bye weekend off.

The Bengals (1-4-1) had a chance with a final possession, but Colts rookie safety clinched the victory on an interception at the Colts’ 19-yard line with 39 seconds remaining.

Considering the previous Sunday, when the Bengals didn’t score until a late field goal in a 27-3 loss at Baltimore, this was an improvement. The Colts were shaking their heads after giving up three consecutive touchdown drives to fall behind 21-0 just 4 seconds into the second quarter.

The Colts comeback started with creativity as tight end Trey Burton took a direct snap and scored on a 1-yard run. Burton caught a 10-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 24-14 in the second quarter.

When Zach Pascal caught a Rivers pass for a 17-yard TD play, the Colts were down just 24-21 at half, despite playing so poorly on defense.

Rivers hit tight end Jack Doyle on a 14-yard TD pass to give the Colts a 28-27 lead just 5 seconds into the final quarter.

The Bengals drove into position for a go-ahead field goal, but Randy Bullock’s 48-yard field goal attempt bounced off the right upright. The Colts responded with a field-goal drive as Rodrigo Blankenship made a 40-yard kick.

The Bengals host the Browns (4-2) next Sunday. The Colts will travel to Detroit after the bye week.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

