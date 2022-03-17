Skip to main content

Potential Starting Quarterback Has Had Discussions with the Colts

The Colts are leaving no stone left unturned in their hunt for a quarterback. Could Jameis Winston be a potential option?

The Indianapolis Colts are being connected to yet another veteran quarterback this offseason. CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported today that former first overall pick Jameis Winston has had discussions with both the Colts and the New Orleans Saints this offseason.

Winston, 27, is entering his eighth year in the NFL this upcoming season. He started the first seven games for the Saints in 2021 before tearing his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In those seven games, Winston completed 59% of his passes for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

To add a little bit more context and information to Josina Anderson's report, I did have a source close to the situation reach out to me earlier this week. While my source did mention that the Colts were showing a good bit of interest in Winston, they did mention that the team is still playing it a bit slow in those talks.

What this likely means is that the Colts are waiting for the fallout of the Deshaun Watson trade to see what to do next at quarterback. If Watson is traded to New Orleans, that would leave the Colts as the only main suitor left for Winston.

If Watson is traded to the Atlanta Falcons, the Colts could set their eyes on a bigger prize (like Matt Ryan). There are so many different scenarios that could happen in the next few days and we truly won't know what the Colts are doing until Watson is traded.

All I do know, from what I've heard regarding Jameis Winston, is that the Colts are certainly interested in him. While they haven't made an offer up to this point, they are monitoring his situation closely.

I believe that if the trade market for other quarterbacks heats up too much, the Colts will be perfectly fine with keeping their draft picks and signing a veteran like Winston to start in 2022. 

