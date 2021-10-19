    • October 19, 2021
    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Win vs. Texans

    Brandon and Andrew breakdown the Colts blowout victory over the Texans, including T.Y. Hilton’s return, the continued explosiveness from the Colts’ offense, the performance by the defensive playmakers, and much more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Indianapolis Colts bounced back in a major way on Sunday as they defeated the Houston Texans 31-3.

    Lucas Oil Stadium was rocking as fans saw the return of one of the most beloved Colts in franchise history, providing energy to the whole team as the Colts improved to 2-4 on the season.

    On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast broke down the Colts’ dominating victory. The guys cover a variety of topics, including the return of T.Y. Hilton, the continued explosiveness of the Colts offense, the defensive playmakers of the Colts making their mark, and much more.

    Brandon and Andrew also take a look at all of the action surrounding Week 6 in the NFL and get you caught up after a wild weekend of football. They recap all of the news around the league as well.

    Finally, the guys give their picks for Colts Player of the Game to two players who had major impacts on opposite sides of the ball for Indy.

    Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

    Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

    You can also follow the show on YouTube, FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

    Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

