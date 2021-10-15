PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Texans Matchup

Brandon and Andrew give their thoughts and predictions on a crucial divisional game at Lucas Oil Stadium. The topics include if the Colts pass rush will show up, the Colts defense’s chances of making Davis Mills look like a rookie, if Carson Wentz can stack good performances, and much more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

There is no longer a margin for error.

The Indianapolis Colts are in a must-win situation heading into Week 6 after falling to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Colts welcome the Houston Texans to Lucas Oil Stadium this week. The matchup features two teams that currently occupy second in the AFC South standings despite their 1-4 records.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast take a look at the crucial divisional game that lies ahead. The guys dissect a variety of topics surrounding the game, such as if the Colts pass rush will have a bounce-back performance, will Davis Mills have success against a struggling Colts secondary, the chances Carson Wentz has another stellar game, and much more.

After previewing the game and reviewing the rest of the Colts news, Brandon and Andrew turn their attention to the Week 6 slate of games, giving their predictions and updating where the Pick’em Standings are after Week 5. The picks display quite a difference of opinion this week.

The show wraps up with the boys going over the news around the NFL and the segment Bad Beats with Brandon, giving the best bets for the NFL action this weekend.

