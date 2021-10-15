    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Texans Matchup

    Brandon and Andrew give their thoughts and predictions on a crucial divisional game at Lucas Oil Stadium. The topics include if the Colts pass rush will show up, the Colts defense’s chances of making Davis Mills look like a rookie, if Carson Wentz can stack good performances, and much more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Author:
    Publish date:

    There is no longer a margin for error.

    The Indianapolis Colts are in a must-win situation heading into Week 6 after falling to the Baltimore Ravens.

    The Colts welcome the Houston Texans to Lucas Oil Stadium this week. The matchup features two teams that currently occupy second in the AFC South standings despite their 1-4 records.

    On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast take a look at the crucial divisional game that lies ahead. The guys dissect a variety of topics surrounding the game, such as if the Colts pass rush will have a bounce-back performance, will Davis Mills have success against a struggling Colts secondary, the chances Carson Wentz has another stellar game, and much more.

    After previewing the game and reviewing the rest of the Colts news, Brandon and Andrew turn their attention to the Week 6 slate of games, giving their predictions and updating where the Pick’em Standings are after Week 5. The picks display quite a difference of opinion this week.

    The show wraps up with the boys going over the news around the NFL and the segment Bad Beats with Brandon, giving the best bets for the NFL action this weekend.

    Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

    Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

    You can also follow the show on YouTube, FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

    Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Texans Matchup

    1 minute ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball past Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) chases during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Texans Showdown

    4 hours ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives over the pile for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
    News

    Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. Emerging As Key Offensive Weapons For Colts

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16941287
    Film

    Is Mo Alie-Cox Finally Emerging as the Colts Top Tight End?

    22 hours ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a touchdown pass to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (not pictured) under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Colts’ DT DeForest Buckner the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Texans

    14 hours ago
    Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton (#13) runs drills during the last day of Colts camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Last Day Of Colts Camp Practice Wednesday Aug 25 2021
    News

    Colts Announce Initial Week 6 Injury Report vs. Texans

    Oct 13, 2021
    USATSI_16940742
    Film

    The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Week 5 vs Baltimore Ravens

    Oct 13, 2021
    USATSI_13127281
    Film

    Is Matt Eberflus to Blame for Colts' Defensive Struggles?

    Oct 13, 2021