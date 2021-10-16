    • October 16, 2021
    Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Texans | Week 6 | Predictions & Picks

    Following a frustrating, heartbreaking collapse in front of a national audience in Week 5, can the Indianapolis Colts get back on track in Week 6 against a familiar AFC South foe in the Houston Texans? Our experts predict Colts-Texans. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Coming off of an incredibly disappointing collapse in the fourth quarter on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, the Indianapolis Colts desperately need a get-right game after letting a key win slip away. 

    Enter the woeful Houston Texans in Week 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium for a key AFC South matchup. 

    Horseshoe Huddle's Zach Hicks, Andrew Moore, Jake Arthur and Josh Carney all took a shot at predicting the outcome of the game. After being unanimous predicting a Colts' loss last week, the staff is all in agreement as to which team comes out on top Sunday at 1 p.m. inside LOS.

    In the NFL, any team can win on any given Sunday. Here's how Horseshoe Huddle sees it unfolding for the Colts in Week 6 against the Texans.

    Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) (3-2): The Colts are finally hitting the weaker part of their schedule. While 1-4 isn’t a great record, they are certainly better than the optics. The Colts’ offense is trending in the right direction and the defense has a prime chance to bounce back against a rookie quarterback.

    Pick: Colts 31, Texans 20

    Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreSI) (4-1): It’s a must win game for the Indianapolis Colts. At 1-4, the season is already on the ropes. I expect an angry Colts team to come out firing on Sunday. Carson Wentz and Jonathan Taylor will build on their solid performances from last week against a struggling Texans defense. Without Deshaun Watson, expect the Colts to get after Davis Mills with DeForest Buckner leading the charge and Kwity Paye back on the field. Colts handle the Texans easily, as they should.

    Pick: Colts 31, Texans 17

    Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): (3-1): It hasn't happened a lot, but I feel good about the Colts going into the game this week. The offense has done some nice things, especially when they lean on Jonathan Taylor. Michael Pittman Jr. is also having the breakout year many hoped for. The offense line has even gotten its act together. The Texans are a weak team with a raw, rookie quarterback. They rank near the bottom of the league both offensively and defensively in several important categories. This is the kind of game the Colts usually handle well.

    Pick: Colts 27, Texans 10

    Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) (4-1): This is the perfect get-right game for the Colts after that dreadful, embarrassing collapse on Monday night. Taking on a woeful Texans team led by rookie quarterback Davis Mills, the Colts should be able to get the pass rush and overall defense on track Sunday, forcing a couple of turnovers on the day. Add in a big day for Jonathan Taylor on the ground offensively and this one has the feel of a blowout. 

    Pick: Colts 30, Texans 13

    Have thoughts on how our experts are leaning ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

    Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

