Colts, Texans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

The Colts announced six inactives ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans.
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans kick off their seasons on Sunday afternoon, and both teams enter the game quite healthy.

Ahead of the 1:00pm ET kickoff, both teams announced their inactive players lists, which are made mostly of healthy scratches.

  • QB Sam Ehlinger
  • WR Dezmon Patmon
  • OT Luke Tenuta
  • IOL Wesley French
  • LB Shaquille Leonard
  • CB Dallis Flowers

Leonard is the only injured player on the Colts' list. Patmon being inactive means fellow wide receiver Mike Strachan is ready to go. Likewise, with Flowers inactive, Tony Brown will be active after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Veteran offensive lineman Dennis Kelly will also suit up after being out since the start of training camp. He officially returned to practice this week but entered the weekend with a questionable designation.

  • QB Kyle Allen
  • WR Tyler Johnson
  • DL Thomas Booker
  • DL Austin Deculus
  • DL Rasheem Green
  • LB Garret Wallow
  • LB Jake Hansen
Green is the only injured player for the Texans after missing practice time throughout the week with a thigh injury.

Have thoughts on the Colts' inactives prior to kickoff against the Texans? Let us know in the comments section below!

