Colts vs. Texans: Week 6 Thursday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Texans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 6 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts held another low-impact practice in preparation for their AFC South battle with the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Coming off of their loss last Monday night, the Colts are taking it a little easier this week.

Here is how both teams are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 6 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — K Rodrigo Blankenship (right hip), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/shoulder), CB Xavier Rhodes (concussion), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)m OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Limited Participant — DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)

Full Participant — DE Isaac Rochell (illness)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — K Rodrigo Blankenship (right hip), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness)

Limited Participant — LB Darius Leonard (ankle/shoulder), CB Xavier Rhodes (concussion), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Full Participant — DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), DE Isaac Rochell (illness)

TEXANS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — OL Justin Britt (knee), TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder), OL Laremy Tunsil (thumb), QB Deshaun Watson (personal)

Limited Participant — WR Danny Amendola (thigh), RB Rex Burkhead (hip), WR Brandin Cooks (rest), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (hip)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — OL Justin Britt (knee), RB Rex Burkhead (hip/knee), RB Mark Ingram II (rest), OL Laremy Tunsil (thumb), QB Deshaun Watson (personal)

Limited Participant — WR Danny Amendola (thigh), TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (hip), DB Desmond King II (hip)

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.