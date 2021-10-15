    • October 15, 2021
    Colts vs. Texans: Week 6 Thursday Injury Report

    Here is how the Colts and Texans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 6 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts held another low-impact practice in preparation for their AFC South battle with the Houston Texans on Sunday.

    Coming off of their loss last Monday night, the Colts are taking it a little easier this week.

    Here is how both teams are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 6 matchup.

    COLTS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — K Rodrigo Blankenship (right hip), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/shoulder), CB Xavier Rhodes (concussion), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)m OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
    • Limited Participant — DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)
    • Full Participant — DE Isaac Rochell (illness)

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — K Rodrigo Blankenship (right hip), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness)
    • Limited Participant — LB Darius Leonard (ankle/shoulder), CB Xavier Rhodes (concussion), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
    • Full Participant — DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), DE Isaac Rochell (illness)

    TEXANS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — OL Justin Britt (knee), TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder), OL Laremy Tunsil (thumb), QB Deshaun Watson (personal)
    • Limited Participant — WR Danny Amendola (thigh), RB Rex Burkhead (hip), WR Brandin Cooks (rest), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (hip)

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — OL Justin Britt (knee), RB Rex Burkhead (hip/knee), RB Mark Ingram II (rest), OL Laremy Tunsil (thumb), QB Deshaun Watson (personal)
    • Limited Participant — WR Danny Amendola (thigh), TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (hip), DB Desmond King II (hip)

    Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

