Colts Tight End Announces Retirement from NFL

After nine years starring for his hometown team, Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Signed by the Colts as a free agent in 2013 just before his rookie season began, Doyle toughed his way through a career that featured two Pro Bowl selections in 2017 and 2019.

On the field, he became known for his hard-nosed blocking as well as his ability to move the chains and find open spots in the red zone. No matter which quarterback was under center, there was comfort in knowing Doyle could help them in crunch time.

Off of the field, Doyle was a fixture in the community and dedicated to helping out wherever he could.

In 131 career games, he started 84 of them, catching 295-of-407 targets for 2,729 yards (9.3 avg.) and 24 touchdowns. He leaves the game of football ranked third in Colts franchise history in receptions among tight ends, fifth in receiving yards, and fourth in receiving touchdowns.

Below are statements from Colts owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard, and head coach Frank Reich on Doyle's retirement:

Irsay:

It’s rare when a player has the opportunity to play for his hometown team, thus we are extremely thankful for the nine outstanding seasons Jack spent with the Colts, the team he grew up cheering for. Having said that, Jack not only represented himself and his family with class, but represented our entire organization and the community with the utmost professionalism. We applaud the impact Jack and his wife, Casie, made in our community during his playing career and we know that commitment will not waver moving forward. Simply put, Jack was one of the most well-liked players in our locker room. We’ll miss his presence in our building and watching him perform on Sundays, but we congratulate him on a fantastic career.

Ballard:

After I was hired by the Colts in 2017, one of the first roster moves we made was re-signing Jack Doyle. It was very apparent what type of player and leader he was and the impact he made as a teammate. He is a player we wanted our rookies to emulate. Jack’s love for the game was strong. You could sense that in every area from practice, to the weight room, to game days.

Reich:

Jack is a consummate pro in every sense, and it was a privilege to serve as his coach. His contributions on the field are obvious, but he made just as much of an impact off the field. He was a leader, a team captain, and one of the hardest workers at practice and in the film room. We had ultimate trust in Jack to perform and execute at the highest level in any situation both offensively and on special teams. He was one of our most dependable players. Jack’s value to this organization will be hard to replace. I congratulate him on a spectacular career and I wish him the best along with his wife, Casie, and his sons, Ronan and Henry.

