The Indianapolis Colts have conjured some momentum as of late, winning their last two contests.

Their most recent loss came at home in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, a 24-17 disappointment. Now, the Colts already get their shot at redemption on Sunday as they travel to Nashville to try and get some payback on the Titans in Week 7.

Here's how both teams are looking, health-wise, ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Keke Coutee (concussion), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), C Ryan Kelly (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

Limited Participant — TE Kylen Granson (neck), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

Full Participant — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion), RB Deon Jackson (quad)

Hopefully for the Colts, they can get Blackmon, Hines, Leonard, and Taylor back in the lineup, and Wednesday gave some optimism as each practiced in some capacity.

Coutee and Paye likely face more of an uphill battle to return this week after sitting out Wednesday; Coutee after suffering a tough hit last Sunday that left him with a concussion while Paye left Week 5's matchup with an ankle injury.

TITANS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), LB Joe Jones (knee)

Limited Participant — FB Tory Carter (neck), G Nate Davis (foot)

Full Participant — OLB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (concussion)

Like the last matchup, the Titans have a few significant players banged up in Cunningham, Davis, and Hooker. Dupree was also hurt during their matchup and had to leave the field.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.